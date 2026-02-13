4,000-Yard QB Expected to Turn Heads After Transferring to Major College Football Program

The shuffling of thousands of players in the NCAA transfer portal cycle came to a halt in late January. Quarterbacks received the most attention of all players in the 2026 portal period, particularly those who jumped from one Power Four program to another.

However, some Power Four programs turned to the Group of Five ranks to find their next quarterback.

One program that turned to the Group of Five ranks for its next quarterback was Auburn, which acquired former USF starter Byrum Brown. He will have one season of eligibility with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder came out of high school as a three-star prospect in USF's 2022 class. Gerry Bohanon and Katravis Marsh were ahead of Brown in the quarterback room that year, so he used a redshirt.

However, he did start each of the Bulls' last two games, completing 34 of 45 passes for 380 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the starts.

Brown stayed with USF through its transition from Jeff Scott to Alex Golesh as head coach in the 2023 offseason. In his first season as a starter, Brown passed for 3,292 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 809 yards and 11 more touchdowns. The 7-6 finish was USF's best since 2018.

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) and head coach Alex Goulash (obscured) shake hands against the Memphis Tigers | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Injury derailed what would have been a promising 2024 campaign for Brown. In five games, Brown completed 78 of 132 passes for 836 yards and two touchdown passes while rushing for 269 yards and three more touchdowns.

Brown passed for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 1,008 yards and 14 more touchdowns in his last season as USF's starter, good enough to earn him All-AAC Second Team recognition. Brown entered the portal to follow Golesh when it was announced that Golesh was going to be Hugh Freeze's successor at Auburn.

The translation of Golesh's offense from AAC to SEC football is something college football media is watching closely. ESPN's college football reporters compiled a list of games, players and teams they are excited to watch in the 2026 season. Harry Lyles Jr. listed Brown as the player he is looking forward to watching the most next season.

"I've attended a few Byrum Brown games at South Florida the last couple of seasons, and I'm excited to watch what he's able to do at Auburn and in the SEC. There's no question it's a different game than playing in the American Conference, but Brown is one of the most exciting players in college football when he's at his best," Lyles said.



"He has the physicality to play not just in the SEC, but in the NFL. A greater audience will have the chance to become familiar with the aspiring orthodontist this fall."

Golesh has brought three offensive assistants from USF with him, including offensive coordinator Joel Gordon. In Auburn's 39-player transfer portal class, 13 of the acquisitions are former USF players.