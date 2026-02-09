$1.3 million QB becomes latest college football star to defy transfer portal trend

The transfer portal and the bidding war on quarterbacks has made some passers very, very wealthy. Notably, Darian Mensah walked away from a reported $4 million annual salary at Duke to pursue what has been reported as a $10 million package at Miami. The Hurricanes reportedly threw a $6.5 million offer at Alabama QB Ty Simpson.

Brendan Sorsby was reported to have signed for around $5 million at Texas Tech. Sam Leavitt likely pulled in a small fortune from LSU, to name another obvious example. But not everybody went for the payday from the NIL or the payday from the NFL.

Stockton Staying Put

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton's representatives quietly confirmed that he has signed an agreement for 2026 to stay with the Bulldogs. His representative Faryn Healy told On3, "“He did not feel an announcement was necessary as he is a player who would never consider transferring. He could have earned two to three times more by entering the portal, but Gunner bleeds red and black."

While no details on the financials have been released, if On3's valuation of Stockton's NIL value of $1.3 million is in the ballpark, then a payment between $1 million and $1.5 million likely is a third or so of Stockton's likely market value at the inception of the transfer portal process.

Stockton's Rise

Off an impressive 2025 season, Stockton is now one of only five certain returning starting QBs in the SEC. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stockton threw just 19 passes in 2023 and 64 passes in 2024, seeing occasional action as a backup QB behind Carson Beck at Georgia. But when Beck departed for Miami for the 2025 season, Stockton became the new Georgia starter.

He completed just under 70% of his 2025 passes, throwing for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns against five interceptions. The running game was also significant for Stockton, who picked up 462 yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground. Stockton tied Diego Pavia and Arch Manning among SEC quarterbacks in rushing scores. He was fourth in the league in QB rating, trailing only a trio of seniors-- Pavia, Joey Aguilar, and Trinidad Chambliss.

SEC QB Musical Chairs

While Aguilar and Chambliss are still seeking additional eligibility, Stockton promises to give Georgia solidity at the quarterback position in a league where most teams will likely have a changing of the guard. Among SEC schools breaking in new QBs will be Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, and potentially both Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The call of the open market didn't drag in Stockton, Texas's Arch Manning, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, or Oklahoma's John Mateer. Of course, all four are NFL Draft prospects, so any or all may recover whatever money the left behind in terms of NFL contract earnings.