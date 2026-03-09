4,100-Yard College Football QB Believed to Be Flying Under the Radar
While quarterbacks are generally the most publicized and best-known players in college football, sometimes even a top QB can slide under the radar. One dual-threat passer who was hyped as a Heisman candidate early in 2025 has followed his coach to a new job, but is still somehow going unnoticed as preseason hype surrounds lesser players.
While underwhelming "stars" like LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning have returned to school, many SEC followers are overlooking a potential star in the league's QB realm. He's the only returning passer to throw for over 3,000 yards and run for over 1,000 yards in 2025, and with his head coach along in 2026, he could post similar production under brighter lights.
Brown's History
Former USF QB Byrum Brown is the overlooked standout, preparing to play for Alex Golesh in his coach's new role at Auburn. In 2025, Brown jumped USF into the top 25 after engineering upsets of ranked Boise State and Florida teams to open the season. Even without playing in USF's bowl game, Brown finished the year passing for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,008 yards and 14 scores.
USA Today writers Blake Toppemeyer and John Adams credited Brown as an underrated standout. They noted his "good grip of Golesh's up-tempo offense" and combination of dual-threat skills. The writers see Auburn's struggles to fix the QB position and the arrival of Brown as a fortunate point of timing in establishing a potential college football star.
Auburn has only produced a pair of 3,000 yard passing seasons in the program's illustrious history. In recent years, Recent passers like Jackson Arnold, Peyton Thorne, Robby Ashford, and even a pre-Oregon Bo Nix struggled for the Tigers. The influx of Brown could be a game-changer.
The SEC and Dual-Threat QBs
Of the six SEC QBs who passed for more yards a year ago than Brown, Ty Simpson, Joey Aguilar, and Diego Pavia won't be back. The returnees are (potentially) Trinidad Chambliss, Marcel Reed, and Arch Manning, who passed for five yards more than Brown while rushing for over 600 fewer yards.
Meanwhile, Diego Pavia and Taylen Green were the only two SEC QBs to rush for more than 500 yards a season ago. During the era of dual-threat stars like Cam Newton, the SEC was something of a leader in the field. But pocket passers have largely quelled that trend. But a big season from Brown might bring back not just Auburn but also the era of run-and-pass threat QBs.
