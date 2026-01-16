College football's Top 2 wide receivers revealed in All-American Team

The 2025 college football season is approaching its conclusion. No. 1 Indiana (15-0, 9-0) will face No. 10 Miami (13-2, 6-2) in the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Monday (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN).

The end of each college football season always brings recognition of outstanding players through awards. Many of these awards take the form of trophies, such as the Heisman and Burlsworth Trophies, but they also include nominations to All-Conference and All-America teams by various media outlets.

The ESPN staff released its All-America team for the 2025 college football season on Thursday. ESPN named Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and USC wide receiver Makai Lemon to its All-America First Team.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down beside Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith arrived at Ohio State as a five-star prospect in the Buckeyes' 2024 recruiting class. He was a critical component in their quest for a national title victory, finishing the year with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns and eclipsing the 100-yard mark in five games.

The Big Ten coaches and media both named Smith to the All-Big Ten First Team for his 2024 efforts. Additional Big Ten honors included the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. Nationally, he was named Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-America First Team by USA Today.

Smith posted similar numbers in the 2025 season, with 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, including six games with over 100 receiving yards. In addition to repeating as an All-Big Ten selection and Receiver of the Year, ESPN is the sixth different outlet to tab him as an All-America selection in 2025.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon started his career at USC during the 2023 season and appeared in nine games as a two-way player. Offensively, he only saw caught passes in the Trojans' games against San Jose State, Nevada and Louisville, grabbing six receptions for 88 yards.

USC's use of Lemon increased in 2024. He finished the year with 52 catches for 764 yards and three touchdowns, going over 100 yards in the Trojans' games against Rutgers and Notre Dame. As a return specialist, Lemon returned 19 kickoffs for 514 yards for the Trojans.

He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a receiver by both coaches and media in 2024. The coaches voted him to the All-Big Ten Third Team as a return specialist, while the media voted him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

2025 was a breakout season for Lemon offensively. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns while scoring an additional two touchdowns on the ground. Both coaches and media voted Lemon to the All-Big Ten First Team for his efforts at receiver.

Like Smith, ESPN is also the sixth outlet to tab Lemon as an All-America First Team selection. Lemon boasts the 2025 Biletnikoff Award for best wide receiver in college football.