LSU fell well short of preseason expectations in 2025, firing head coach Brian Kelly in October after a 5–3 start and a lopsided loss to No. 3 Texas A&M, only to limp to a 7–6 finish (3–5 SEC).

The quarterback situation became a glaring weakness. Senior Garrett Nussmeier, widely viewed as a preseason Heisman contender, managed just 1,927 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions, a steep drop-off from his 4,000-yard, 29-touchdown campaign the year prior.

In the aftermath, LSU made a massive splash by hiring Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, bringing one of the sport’s most prolific offensive minds (and polarizing public figures) to Baton Rouge.

The move was high-profile and divisive, particularly because Kiffin left a 2025 Ole Miss team bound for the College Football Playoff while signaling an immediate, portal-first roster rebuild at LSU.

His first months reflected that urgency. Kiffin orchestrated an aggressive transfer-portal overhaul that produced one of the nation’s top incoming classes, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

On3 identified Leavitt as one of the offseason’s biggest portal prizes, and the outlet’s NIL valuation rankings peg his estimated market value at roughly $4 million, the third-highest figure in college football.

Most recently, On3’s Andy Staples evaluated every power conference quarterback situation entering spring practice and projected that Leavitt will emerge as the top quarterback in college football in 2026.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A West Linn, Oregon product, Leavitt emerged as a nationally ranked four-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, committing to Michigan State Spartans football in December 2022.

However, after appearing in just four games as a true freshman in 2023, he transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season, a move that proved transformative.

In his first year as the Sun Devils’ starter, Leavitt delivered a breakout campaign, throwing for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding 443 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

He guided Arizona State to an 11–3 record (7–2 Big 12) and the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

His 2025 season was cut short after seven games due to season-ending foot surgery, but he still totaled 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, along with 306 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

Following the regular season, Leavitt entered the transfer portal and was widely regarded as the No. 1 quarterback available before ultimately signing with LSU.

Now paired with Kiffin, one of the sport’s most aggressive offensive architects, LSU enters 2026 with the top-ranked transfer quarterback and a win-now mandate.

Expectations in Baton Rouge are as high as they’ve been in years.