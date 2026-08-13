5 Dark Horse Heisman Trophy Candidates to Watch in 2026

My first look at the 2026 Heisman Trophy race covered five favorites: CJ Carr, Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, Dante Moore and Jeremiah Smith. That group has the clearest path entering the season, but recent history says the eventual winner often begins outside the spotlight.

This dark horse follow-up turns to five players who were left off that initial list but have the talent, opportunity and team stage to force their way into the race. A few guys on this list need a rebound from a bumpy 2025, while others need an even bigger breakthrough. But none should be dismissed quite so easily in August.

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Reed spent much of last season building a legitimate Heisman case while Texas A&M opened 11-0 and reached the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 493 yards and six scores on the ground.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His candidacy collapsed with four interceptions and no touchdown passes over the Aggies' final two games, both losses. Reed now enters his third season with a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins and another deep collection of skill players.

If he protects the ball and Texas A&M remains in the SEC title race, his dual-threat production will be impossible to ignore.

John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Mateer was one of the biggest stories in college football early last season before a broken thumb on his throwing hand changed everything. He returned quickly after surgery but never regained his early form, finishing with 2,885 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mateer still ran for 431 yards and eight scores while helping Oklahoma reach the Playoff. He is healthy again, and the Sooners strengthened his receiving corps with Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris joining Isaiah Sategna.

A return to his pre-injury level could make Mateer the face of a top-10 team and one of the best comeback stories of 2026.

Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan

Underwood did not immediately become a superstar as Michigan's freshman starter. He completed 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Wolverines finished 9-4.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) shares a laugh with running back Jordan Marshall (23), left, during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The talent that made him the No. 1 quarterback recruit in his class remains, and new offensive coordinator Jason Beck should give him a better chance to display it. Beck arrives after working with dual-threat quarterbacks at Utah and is expected to spread the field more often.

If Underwood makes a major second-year jump and Michigan returns to Big Ten contention, his name recognition and physical gifts can quickly carry him into the national conversation.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

The 1B to Jeremiah Smith's 1A, Toney enters 2026 with the production of a favorite but the positional challenge of a dark horse. As a freshman, he led the FBS with 109 receptions and set Miami season records with 1,211 receiving yards, adding 10 touchdowns during a run to the national championship game.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now he will catch passes from Darian Mensah, who produced 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns at Duke last season. Miami has enough playmakers to keep defenses from building every coverage around Toney.

He may need a few unforgettable return plays or catches in major games, but another jump could make him Jeremiah Smith's strongest competition among receivers. The last WR before DeVonta Smith to win the Heisman was Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. Don't discount the benefit of hitting an iconic Heisman pose!

Demond Williams Jr., QB, Washington

Williams quietly assembled one of the country's most productive dual-threat seasons in 2025. The Washington quarterback finished with more than 3,600 total yards and 31 total scores.

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He returns with two full years in Jedd Fisch's offense and the freedom to carry a larger share of the attack after major changes around him. The obstacle is Washington's national profile, not Williams' ability.

If the Huskies become a real Big Ten threat and Williams delivers against teams such as Ohio State and Oregon, he has the numbers and dual-threat style to become a breakout star.