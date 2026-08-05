ESPN Names 4 College Football QBs Capable of 'Game-Changing' Leap in 2026

Much in college football success of disappointment centers around the quarterback. In a year when college football boasts a deep and talented class of passers, there are a few potential difference makers. ESPN highlights four such QBs, all of whom have been distinguished, a pair of whom seemed headed to the NFL, but each of whom could shift the national title hunt in 2026.

Arch Manning, Texas

The legendary Manning had a rise, fall, and then a subtle rebirth in 2025. Identified in the preseason as a Heisman favorite and the likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick, Manning had his share of struggles, losing to Ohio State in the opener and then in a shocking upset at Florida. But he did bounce back late in the season, finishing with 3,163 yards and 26 passing touchdowns.

At his best, Manning shows the skill set that makes him look destined for NFL greatness. At his worst, he has accuracy issues and seems unsettled in the pocket. But if he's his best self, Texas will thrive.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Likely the most complete player in the group, Moore essentially turned down a No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft to return for another season at Oregon. He was untested heading into 2025, but passed for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter. The season-ending loss to Indiana was disappointing, but that was basically his only real flaw.

Moore seems like the most no-lose passer of this group-- and Oregon should be in good shape in the ultra-competitive Big Ten. The Ducks' hopes to be the fourth different B1G title winner in four years certainly hang on Moore.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Up and down Oklahoma QB John Mateer could define the 2026 SEC (and CFP) race. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After leading wins over ranked Michigan and Auburn teams, Mateer was a popular Heisman candidate in September. But he faded down the stretch, getting thumped by Texas and struggling at times with Ole Miss and Alabama in losses. Mateer ended up throwing for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while running for 431 yards and eight more scores.

The upside of Mateer is massive-- but he is coming off a year where he barely finished with more touchdowns than interceptions. His risky slash-and-grab style will always be fun and when it's effective, the Sooners are in the thick of the SEC hunt. But can he be consistent enough to win the SEC or CFP?

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed had an impressive season with the Aggies, Taking the helm at a program that had struggled to meet expectaitons, he was excellent in helping A&M jump out to an 11-0 start. Reed threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and he rushed for 493 yards and six scores.

But the 11-0 start was upended by an 0-2 finish for the Aggies. A&M scored just 20 total points in losses to Texas and Miami to end the season, and Reed is the key to a better end to the 2026 campaign. With a deep and talented receiver room, more consistent play from Reed could well decide the SEC race.