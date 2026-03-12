$50 Million College Football Coach Loses Support From Program Legend Amid Hot Seat Rumors

In one of the more intriguing hires in recent college football memory, the North Carolina Tar Heels hired six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick before the 2025 season.

Despite never having coached at the college level in any capacity, many viewed the hire as a home run due to the fact that he is one of the best minds to ever grace the sport. That perception lasted all of one quarter, as North Carolina went 4-8 on the season, and Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend frequently made headlines for being a disruption throughout the season.

Although there were murmurs that Belichick was on his way out, the 73-year-old head coach signed the No. 17 recruiting class and No. 50 transfer portal class and is looking to turn things around.

While spring ball is barley under way in Chapel Hill, clearly things have not been going as some around the program would have hoped.

North Carolina legendary QB turns back on program

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In an unexpected X post, former star North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams revealed he will not be attending any games this year as a result of what is happening around the program.

"I will not be attending any UNC football games this year! The things I’m hearing man I would have never thought💔," wrote Williams on X.

Williams departed North Carolina with 7,965 passing yards, 61 touchdowns through the air, 2,458 rushing yards, 35 rushing touchdowns and about 20 school records.

It's unclear at this time what Williams is referring to, but it was clearly jarring enough to deter him from being around the program.

Although Williams won't be on hand to see it, Belichick did make some huge changes to his coaching staff this offseason. He parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after the team's offense ranked No. 131 out of 136 teams in total offense, and also fired special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

The Tar Heels will open the season on Aug. 29 against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, but based on Williams' tweet, it seems that much of the drama that the program tried to eradicate from last season may still be continuing to happen.

The USA TODAY reported that his buyout is North of $20 million, with Belichick also having a clause in his contract that allows him to pay $1 million and exit stage left. If year two is as ugly as the first, it seems likely that someone will break up with the other.