$58 million college football head coach on hot seat unexpectedly promises championship
Florida State opened the college football season with a three-game win streak but has since stumbled, losing five of its last six.
The Seminoles sit 4-5 overall and 1-5 in ACC play after a 24-10 loss to Clemson, circumstances that leave bowl eligibility in doubt with just three regular-season games remaining.
That slide, along with the optics surrounding it, has put immense pressure on head coach Mike Norvell, arguably more than at any time since his arrival in 2019.
In a Monday media session, Norvell pushed back on the narrative and leaned on his resume, saying, "I’ve actually won a championship (at Florida State). And we’re going to do it again. We’re going to do it here."
"That might piss people off. So be it. They will be celebrating when we’re hoisting another trophy, and it will be the belief that I see from our players, the belief I see from our coaches, the talent I know our players have, and the guys who are coming to be a part of this," Norvell added.
Norvell engineered a remarkable 2023 campaign in Tallahassee, guiding Florida State to a 13–0 regular season and the ACC title — a run that raised expectations across the program and among the fanbase.
Before FSU, he built Memphis into an AAC powerhouse and won the American Athletic Conference in 2019, accumulating a career head-coaching record of 75-48, including a 37-32 record with the Seminoles.
However, success since that peak has been uneven: FSU tumbled to a 2–10 record in 2024, and the program has struggled to regain a consistent footing again this season.
Administratively, Florida State has publicly stayed the course for now. Athletic Director Michael Alford said the school would keep Norvell through the season and conduct a comprehensive evaluation afterward.
Still, reports at the national level suggest Norvell’s future is becoming less certain.
However, complicating matters is Norvell's hefty salary and buyout with Florida State.
He is currently owed $5.65 million in 2025, down from a scheduled $10.15 million due to a one-time $4.5 million reduction, with his pay returning to $10.3 million in 2026.
If fired without cause, Norvell’s buyout would be $58.67 million, ranking No. 6 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC.