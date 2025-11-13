‘College GameDay’ announces celebrity guest picker for Pittsburgh-Notre Dame
College GameDay returns to the Steel City with a hometown hero in the spotlight.
Former All-American defensive tackle for the Panthers from 2010-2013, Aaron Donald, will see his No. 97 retired on Saturday as No. 22 Pittsburgh hosts No. 9 Notre Dame in one of the biggest matchups of the Week 12 college football slate.
Beyond that recognition, he's also expected to be on-site as ESPN College GameDay's celebrity guest picker.
The national pregame show will be broadcast from Pittsburgh's North Shore ahead of the game at Acrisure Stadium, and the university has scheduled a halftime ceremony honoring Donald.
Donald’s senior season remains one of the most decorated defensive campaigns in modern college football.
In 2013, he posted 59 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, finished as the NCAA leader in tackles for loss, and swept the major defensive awards (Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award), while earning unanimous All-America honors and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
Those seasons established him as a hometown legend (born in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania) and the obvious candidate for the program’s highest honors.
After Pitt, Donald was chosen 13th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and went on to an era-defining pro career with the Rams.
Over ten NFL seasons, he collected 111 sacks and 543 total tackles, won three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned 10 Pro Bowl honors, eight All-Pro selections, and capped his career with a Super Bowl LVI ring.
Donald publicly announced his retirement in March 2024 after a decorated decade with the franchise, ending his career with a Hall of Fame resume.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, fans will get to witness a pair of 7-2 programs fighting for postseason positioning.
Notre Dame enters as one of the hottest teams in the country, riding a seven-game win streak after a Week 11 thrashing of Navy (49-10).
The Panthers, meanwhile, are enjoying a five-game win streak capped off by their latest 35-20 road victory at Stanford.
Even with Donald in attendance and the benefit of home field, oddsmakers still favor Notre Dame by 12.5 points.