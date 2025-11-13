ESPN's Paul Finebaum Reportedly Nearing Senate Decision
Through Week 11, college football telecasts are reportedly averaging roughly 2.1 million viewers — up about 16% from a year ago and the highest mark since 2011.
These record numbers come amid an ongoing carriage dispute with YouTube TV and ESPN, leaving millions without access to ESPN, ABC, and other Disney-owned channels during the peak NFL and college football seasons.
That's why when speculation emerges that one of the sport's biggest personalities might step away for a new career path, it inevitably captures everybody's interest.
Paul Finebaum, the longtime voice of Southeastern college football, is reportedly "very close" to leaving ESPN to explore a run for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, sources told Front Office Sports on Wednesday.
The latest report follows a series of comments Finebaum has made in recent interviews, notably an exchange with Clay Travis on OutKick in late September.
In the sit-down with Travis, Finebaum described the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as an event that left him "numb" and prompted a re-evaluation of his priorities, telling Travis he's considering a Republican Senate bid.
"One or two people in Washington had reached out to me about whether I would be interested in politics, something I never thought about before," Finebaum said. "Something I didn't really think possible. I gave some thought to it as the weekend unfolded and got a little bit more interested."
However, Finebaum has also made it clear that he wants to wait until after the college football season to finalize any decision.
Finebaum has built his reputation over decades in Alabama newspapers and on local radio before syndicating "The Paul Finebaum Show" and later joining ESPN as a cornerstone of the SEC Network in 2013.
His program is simulcast on television and radio, and he remains a frequent guest on flagship ESPN studio shows like "Get Up," "First Take," and "SportsCenter."
That's why the possibility of him leaving that world for politics would signal a major shift not just for Finebaum but also for the SEC Network, ESPN, and the college football world as a whole.
With the open Senate contest in Alabama set for 2026, Finebaum is under growing pressure to make a decision soon.
Expect more definitive movement only after the bowl season window, and if he runs, a rapid effort to convert his massive media influence into a viable political campaign.