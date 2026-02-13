$84 Million Head Coach Defends Questionable QB Decision Amid Hot Seat Rumors

There were 15 FBS coaches fired during or after the 2025 college football season, but one name that wasn't included in that count that many expected to be was Florida State's Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles opened the season with a scorching 3-0 start, but finished the year with an underwhelming 5-7 record. With a 7-17 record over the past two seasons, and Norvell somehow not being shown the door, many around the program assumed that the team would go all in on a top-tier quarterback for 2026.

Since the departure of Jordan Travis in 2023, the Seminoles whiffed on transfer additions DJ Uiagalelei and Tommy Castellanos, making this offseason's portal pursuits as important as ever. Despite there being notable names such as Sam Leavitt (LSU), Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech), Husan Longstreet (LSU) and Deuce Knight (Ole Miss) in the portal, the Seminoles' splashy portal quarterback addition was Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels.

In his lone year on the plains, Daniels primarily served as the backup to Jackson Arnold, before starting three games at the end of the season. Considering some of the names Florida State had on campus, landing the No. 51 quarterback in the portal in Daniels certainly didn't insight confidence in those around the program.

However, in an interview with On3's Pete Nakos, Norvell revealed exactly why he was pleased with the addition of Daniels.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Ashton has great experience,” Norvell told Nakos. “He’s been a part of multiple offenses and has done a variety of different things. Last year was a learning experience for him, and getting an opportunity to redshirt. Didn’t play until late in the season, due to coming in at Auburn until July.

“But you saw a quarterback who was a great playmaker," Norvell added. "Was extremely productive in the handful of games he was able to play. I saw the growth in him and the belief with the full season here in front of him, full offseason. Really excited about what he brings. Talked to , to and to , and then multiple assistants who have been around him. There was such consistency with the type of person, the type of talent, ability, the playmaker that he is, and the belief of what he’s going to be. When you get around him, you spend any time with him, he’s a guy who has a magnetic personality.”

While Daniels didn't have many memorable moments at Auburn, he was the quarterback who led Stanford to a double-overtime victory against Deion Sanders and Colorado in 2023, despite trailing 29-0 at halftime.

For his career, Daniels has thrown for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. Whether or not he has the ceiling to save the Seminoles and Norvell's job is unclear, but it seems he is the only hope for Florida State fans.