$91 million head coach labeled a 'child' by Paul Finebaum following turbulent season

A chaotic conclusion to the regular season for a prominent Southeastern Conference program involved a highly visible courtship with a conference adversary, a record-breaking financial proposal and a resentment-filled exit. The narrative commanded the news cycle as the team prepared for a landmark postseason appearance, only to see its head coach depart just days before the playoff field was solidified.

Transitions in college football often generate friction, but this particular move struck industry experts as unique due to the public nature of the indecision. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, a longtime critic of the sport’s most powerful figures, offered a blunt assessment when asked to encapsulate the coach’s actions during the saga.

When challenged to summarize the individual's recent conduct with a single noun, Finebaum selected "child." The descriptor came on the heels of a week marred by conflicting updates and social media theatrics that eventually concluded with the coach accepting a seven-year, $91 million agreement to join a bitter rival.

Paul Finebaum blasts coach following move to SEC rival

New LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin finalized his departure from the Ole Miss Rebels after weeks characterized by rampant speculation and mixed messaging. Finebaum attached the "child" label to Kiffin after observing a hiring process that featured family visits to opposing campuses and the coach trading barbs with media members. The duo has been going back and forth for years.

The situation reached a boiling point at a local airfield where emergency vehicles were used to block access roads, creating a buffer between the departing party and a crowd of detractors. Kiffin later recounted the intensity of the experience, alleging that the hostility extended to the roadways where upset locals pursued his car as he navigated to the tarmac. He ultimately boarded a private flight to Baton Rouge to sign a deal that elevates him into the upper echelon of coaching salaries.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin dominated headlines during this college football season as a red-hot coaching carousel opened up the possibility of several suitors before finally landing in Baton Rouge. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The contract pays Kiffin $13 million per year, placing him third nationally in guaranteed income behind only Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

The agreement includes substantial buyout clauses and a rare stipulation regarding his previous employment. The university agreed to cover performance incentives tied to the Rebels' current season, potentially paying Kiffin $1 million if his former squad captures the national title.

We asked for one word to describe these top college football coaches, and @finebaum did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/9KmL2oTMPJ — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) December 16, 2025

The timing of the move leaves Ole Miss to navigate its College Football Playoff debut without the leader who guided it to an 11-win regular season. The program promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to serve as the team's permanent coach.

Kiffin now shifts his focus to rebuilding the roster in Baton Rouge while managing the optics of a new tenure that many, including Finebaum, deem juvenile.

