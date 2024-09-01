Abilene Christian football team in bus crash; 4 injured
Four people were injured when a bus carrying the Abilene Christian football team was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night, according to reports.
A football player, two coaches, and the bus driver were among those who suffered injuries in the collision, and all were taken to a local hospital, the ACU athletics department said.
Lubbock police tole news outlets that a 19-year-old driver collided with the bus, and that they were charged with DWI and taken into custody following the crash.
Abilene Christian's football team was en route back home after its game against Texas Tech when the crash took place.
"We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care," ACU said in a statement.
Abilene Christian played Texas Tech very close in its eventual 52-51 loss on Saturday, amassing 615 total yards and only losing the game when its two-point conversion failed in overtime.
Wildcats quarterback Maverick McIvor threw for 506 yards and scored three touchdowns and tailback Isaiah Johnson ran for three more touchdowns in the game.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams