ACC Football Power Rankings: Miami Survives, Pittsburgh and Duke Sliding Quickly

What a weekend of the football in the ACC.

Miami survived Florida State in double overtime, moving up to No. 1 in the country in the process. Louisville and Boston College came back from deficits for close victories, while North Carolina handed Duke its second straight loss.

The Weekly ACC Power Rankings are all over the place with November right around the corner.

ACC Power Rankings After Week 7

1. Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 4-0 ACC)

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 1 (no change)

A win is a win, even if it took a little help from the referees to get there. Miami is No. 1 in the country, and remains on top of the ACC.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1, 4-1 ACC)

Last week: 2 (no change)

Wake Forest went on the road and destroyed Cal. The Demon Deacons led 41-0 and didn't give up a touchdown until garbage time.

Jake Dickert has Wake Forest inside the top-20 for the first time since 2022.

3. SMU Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 ACC)

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) in action during the game between the Mustangs and the Cavaliers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 3 (no change)

The Mustangs didn't have the greatest day on offense but were still able to defeat Virginia 23-13. SMU's season will be dictated by back-to-back games against Wake Forest and Notre Dame in November.

4. Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 3-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 4 (no change)

Louisville responded from another first-quarter deficit, defeating Syracuse 34-26. The Cardinals have a ton of potential, but are maddeningly inconsistent. They won't face a ranked opponent until the regular season finale and are still technically alive in the ACC Championship race.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 9 (+4)

After competing with Notre Dame, North Carolina has pulled off back-to-back upsets against Pittsburgh and Duke. The Tar Heels still have to play Miami and Louisville, but have a relatively light slate to conclude 2026.

6. Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC)

Last week: 7 (+1)

Virginia Tech ended its two-game slide with a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech. The Hokies dominated the first half, but weren't as sharp down the stretch.

7. Duke Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 ACC)

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 5 (-2)

Duke nearly battled back from a 17-0 deficit, taking the lead with 4:39 to go. However, the Tar Heels put the winning score on the board in the final two minutes.

The reigning ACC Champions have dropped two straight games, and another loss would effectively end any chance of going back to Charlotte.

8. Clemson Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 10 (+2)

Clemson beat up on Charleston Southern. Though the offensive struggles haven't gone away, the Tigers only have one defeat in conference play. They can keep moving in the right direction with a win against Florida State on Halloween.

9. Virginia Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2 ACC)

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) in action during the game between the Mustangs and the Cavaliers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 7 (-2)

Virginia has dropped two of its last three games, with the only victory in that stretch coming against a beaten and battered Syracuse team. Like Duke, the Cavaliers don't look like they'll be back in the title game.

10. Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 14 (+4)

Florida State displayed plenty of heart in its rivalry loss to Miami. The Seminoles even led in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough, as the Hurricanes came to life at the right time.

Following a week off, FSU hosts Clemson for a spooky matchup on Halloween.

11. Boston College Eagles (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 15 (+4)

Boston College stayed competitive against Virginia Tech and SMU, turning that energy into an upset win over Pittsburgh.

The Eagles have performed better than expected so far this season.

12. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 2-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 6 (-6)

The injury to Mason Heintschel doomed Pittsburgh's season. Unfortunately, the Panthers don't have enough in the tank to reach their ceiling without him.

Pittsburgh should still make a bowl, but any hope of an ACC title has been wiped out.

13. North Carolina State Wolfpack (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker David Collins (52) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 13 (no change)

NC State had the week off to regroup after a shaky first half of the season. As of now, the Wolfpack won't play another ranked opponent this year, so there's a chance to tuun things around.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 12 (-2)

Georgia Tech wasn't able to build on its momentum from upsetting Duke. The Yellow Jackets need to bounce back quickly as Boston College will deliver a tough test.

15. Cal Golden Bears (3-4, 2-2 ACC)

Sep 12, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi following the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 11 (-4)

Cal is well on its way to falling apart, dropping three of its last four games. The Golden Bears were lifeless while taking a beating against Wake Forest.

16. Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 17 (+1)

Stanford beat Elon. The Cardinal are halfway to bowl eligibility, but might not get there, considering they have a three-game road trip coming up in November.

17. Syracuse Orange (2-4, 0-4 ACC)

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Malachi Nelson (16) drops back to pass during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 16 (-1)

Injuries and poor play have the Orange sitting at the bottom of the conference.