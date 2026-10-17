ACC Football Power Rankings: Florida State, North Carolina State Trending Down

A lot can change in a week.

The ACC is down to just one team that remains undefeated in conference play. Truthfully, the Miami Hurricanes haven't faced many tests so far, but there's a lot of football to play.

There were some surprising results last weekend, as the conference is practically cannibalizing itself.

With the 2026 season basically halfway over, the Weekly ACC Power Rankings are going through a shift.

ACC Power Rankings After Week 5

1. Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 3-0 ACC)

Last week: No. 1 (no change)

Miami has the top scoring offense and top scoring defense in the country. Darian Mensah nearly has as many total touchdowns as incompletions.

The Hurricanes are rolling right now, and will look to carry that momentum coming out of BYE week. Miami hosts Florida State on Saturday night.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1, 3-1 ACC)

Last week: 2 (no change)

Wake Forest looked like North Carolina State's next victim, facing a 14-10 halftime deficit. However, the Demon Deacons outscored the Wolfpack 28-0 over the final two quarters, running away with a 38-14 victory.

At the midseason mark, Jake Dickert's team is a dark-horse playoff contender. Wake Forest wraps up a two-game road trip against Cal, which upset Virginia Tech last week.

3. SMU Mustangs (4-1, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 5 (+2)

Following back-to-back lifeless performances, maybe a week off to circle the wagons will provide a jolt of energy for SMU. The Mustangs need to be much more consistent during the second half of the season.

They still remain in the hunt for the conference championship right now.

4. Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 2-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 9 (+5)

Louisville was on the brink of slipping, dropping consecutive games and facing a 14-0 first quarter deficit to Florida State. However, everything started clicking after Isaac Brown's 97-yard touchdown run, as the Cardinals went on a 44-6 run over the final three quarters.

When Louisville plays like it did last Friday, it can compete with anyone in the conference.

5. Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 3 (-2)

Duke slipped up for the first time this season, falling to Georgia Tech on the road after a BYE week. The Blue Devils outgained the Yellow Jackets, possessed the ball for longer, committed fewer penalties, and still lost.

It was a confusing performance against one of the more disappointing teams in the ACC. Duke needs to regroup quickly with North Carolina coming to town. The Tar Heels just upset a ranked Pittsburgh squad.

6. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 4 (-2)

Speaking of Pittsburgh, the first full game without Mason Heintschel didn't go well. Backup Holden Geriner tossed 2 interceptions, and the Panthers only scored 7 points in the second half. The running game didn't do much either, as no player had a run longer than 15 yards.

If Geriner can't even put together average performances, Pittsburgh's season might fall apart.

7. Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: 10 (+3)

Virginia has been a little hard to pinpoint. One week after getting smashed by Florida State, the Cavaliers bounced back against Syracuse. It wasn't easy, as they had to come back from a 17-7 deficit.

The victory could give Tony Elliott's squad a little momentum.

8. Virginia Tech Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 6 (-2)

One of the more unexpected games last weekend was Virginia Tech falling to Cal. The Hokies have now dropped back-to-back contests and are below .500 in conference play.

The wheel is starting to get shaky with six games remaining in James Franklin's first season.

9. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 12 (+3)

North Carolina carried its effort from the loss to Notre Dame into Pittsburgh. Coming off a defeat, the Tar Heels fought their way to an upset victory over the Panthers. The defense allowed just 7 points in the second half.

After Pittsburgh took the lead in the fourth quarter, Billy Edwards Jr. hit Shamar Easter for a 75-yard touchdown on the next play. The rest was history.

10. Clemson Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 11 (+1)

The first half of Clemson's season was up-and-down, as the Tigers were blown out by LSU and Miami. Coming out of a BYE week, the program won't face a ranked opponent during its final seven games.

11. Cal Golden Bears (3-3, 2-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 13 (+2)

Despite a disappointing stretch and relying on a backup quarterback, Cal rose to the occasion in a 25-20 victory against Virginia Tech.

The Golden Bears put the winning touchdown on the board in the final seconds. They'll get Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele back this weekend.

12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

Last week: No. 15 (+3)

Georgia Tech was lifeless following a loss to Stanford. Life after Haynes King hasn't been very easy.

Regardless, Brent Key had his squad ready to go after a week off, upsetting an undefeated Duke team. Now, the Yellow Jackets need to prove they can be consistent.

13. North Carolina State Wolfpack (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 8 (-5)

A week after beating Louisville, North Carolina State appeared to be on its way to defeating Wake Forest. However, the Wolfpack didn't come out of the locker room after halftime, losing 28-0 over the final two quarters.

You never know what you're going to get from this team each week.

14. Florida State Seminoles (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 7 (-7)

They are who we thought they were, and we let them off the hook.

Florida State can't win outside of Tallahassee. Don't expect that to change on Saturday night.

15. Boston College Eagles (2-3, 0-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (+1)

The Eagles have dropped two straight games, but were still competitive against SMU and Virginia Tech.

While Boston College probably won't make the postseason, it could steal a few games down the stretch.

16. Syracuse Orange (2-3, 0-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 14 (-2)

Syracuse has dropped three of its last four games, with the only victory over that period coming against UConn in overtime. The Orange blew a 17-7 lead to Virginia, and found themselves behind 28-17.

It's shaping up to be a long year.

17. Stanford Cardinal (2-4, 1-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 17 (no change)

Stanford didn't bother showing up in a 58-7 loss to Notre Dame.

In their four defeats, the Cardinal has been outscored 195-23.