ACC Football Power Rankings: Miami, Wake Forest Take Step Toward CFP Dreams

The ACC has an opportunity to send two programs to the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. With that being said, the Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will have to survive November before those dreams can become a reality.

The Hurricanes and the Demon Deacons are the only ranked teams remaining in the conference following SMU's surprising loss to Syracuse.

The Weekly ACC Power Rankings are shaking up with about a month to go in the regular season.

ACC Power Rankings After Week 9

1. Miami Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal leaves the field after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 1 (no change)

Miami was taken to the brink by North Carolina, even trailing in the fourth quarter. With that being said, the Hurricanes found a way to stay undefeated. It ended up being another controversial result, but a win is a win.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 5-1 ACC)

Last week: 2 (no change)

Wake Forest dominated Virginia, making a statement in a 51-7 victory. The Demon Deacons built a 44-0 lead and never looked back. They didn't miss a step despite coming off a BYE week.

3. Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 4-2 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 4 (+1)

Louisville is taking steps towards salvaging its season. The Cardinals have won three straight games after putting up over 500 yards of offense in a 52-24 win against Stanford. They won't play another ranked opponent until the regular-season finale against Stanford.

4. SMU Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 3 (-1)

SMU stumbled in a 30-27 upset loss to Syracuse, knocking the Mustangs out of the top 25. With their College Football Playoff hopes dashed, Rhett Lashlee needs to rally his squad with upcoming contests against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame.

5. Duke Blue Devils (6-2, 3-2 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kick off against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 6 (+1)

Duke won for the second straight week, blowing out Boston College 47-2. The Blue Devils still have to play Miami and Wake Forest, so a return to Charlotte appears unlikely at this stage.

6. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC)

Last week: No. 5 (-1)

Virginia Tech enjoyed the weekend off after beating Clemson in Death Valley. The Hokies return to action with a road game against SMU, and the Mustangs will have a point to prove coming off a loss.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 2-3 ACC)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pre game against ther Jets at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 8 (+1)

North Carolina gave Miami all it could handle. Regardless, the Tar Heels lost for the second straight weekend.

8. Boston College Eagles (4-4, 2-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 7 (-1)

Boston College was putting things together, but the progress fell apart in a 47-2 loss to Duke. The Eagles have a chance to get closer to bowl eligibility with a win against a helpless Florida State squad.

9. Clemson Tigers (5-3, 3-2 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell meets with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney ahead of the matchup at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 10 (+1)

Clemson had one of its top offensive performances of the season in a win over Florida State, which resulted in the Seminoles firing Mike Norvell. The Tigers have a manageable schedule to end conference play but have to face South Carolina in their regular-season finale.

10. Syracuse Orange (4-4, 2-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 12 (+2)

Syracuse has pulled off two straight upsets, suddenly putting itself back in position to make a bowl game. The Orange are finding a rhythm at the right time.

11. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) passes against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 13 (+2)

Pittsburgh finally snapped its three-game losing streak with a 34-11 win against Georgia Tech. The Panthers have a chance to push for eight wins despite losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to a torn ACL.

12. Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 9 (-3)

Florida State fired Mike Norvell after the Seminoles didn't bother showing up after a BYE week. Funnily enough, the last time that Florida State had an interim head coach, the program defeated Boston College on the road.

13. Virginia Cavaliers (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) looks for a receiver during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: 11 (-2)

Virginia lost its third straight as Wake Forest crushed the Cavaliers 51-7. A year after playing in the ACC Championship, Tony Elliott's squad is in danger of missing a bowl game.

14. North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-4, 2-3 ACC)

Last week: No. 15 (+1)

In its first game with an interim head coach, the Wolfpack beat Cal 31-10. I'm not sure if that says more about Dave Doeren or the Golden Bears.

15. Stanford Cardinal (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Oct 31, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Aiden Black (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 14 (-1)

Stanford lost by four touchdowns to Louisville. The Cardinals still have two games to go on their brutal three-game road trip.

16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-6, 1-4 ACC)

Last week: No. 16 (no change)

Georgia Tech is one loss from becoming the first ACC program eliminated from bowl contention.

17. Cal Golden Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC)

Oct 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi on reacts during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: No. 17 (no change)

The Golden Bears have dropped three straight games by 21+ points.