Alabama's College Football Playoff chances revealed amid Auburn game
Alabama is in the hunt to make the College Football Playoff, but the Crimson Tide are not a lock to make the postseason heading into the team's rivalry showdown against Auburn. Going into the Iron Bowl, Alabama sat at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
A win versus Auburn gives the Crimson Tide a strong chance to make the postseason thanks to a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Bama losing to Auburn would very much put their postseason chances in peril with a third loss. Alabama would also be eliminated from SEC contention.
Prior to the Alabama-Auburn game, The Athletic gave Alabama a 61% chance to make the College Football Playoff and a 24% chance to win the SEC.
Alabama's chances to make the College Football Playoff with a win vs. Auburn
Heading into rivalry weekend, ESPN was a bit more bullish on Bama's postseason chances. ESPN's Playoff Predictor gave Alabama a 68% chance to make the College Football Playoff.
A win over Auburn but a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship still gives the Crimson Tide an 82% chance to make the postseason, per ESPN. These numbers surge to 100% with a win over Auburn and a victory versus Georgia in the SEC title matchup. This scenario would give Bama a 69% chance to host a first-round playoff game.
Alabama's chances to make the College Football Playoff with a loss vs. Auburn
A loss at Auburn would greatly complicate Alabama's postseason fate. The loss would be Bama's third defeat of the season, a scenario that would all but officially eliminate the Crimson Tide from postseason contention.
ESPN projects Alabama's chances to make the College Football Playoff after a loss to Auburn would drop to just 6%. In other words, a loss versus Auburn means Alabama would have a 94% chance to miss the College Football Playoff.
"The debate will come if Alabama finishes as a three-loss SEC runner-up," ESPN's Heather Dinich detailed on Nov. 25. "The Tide have played the ninth-hardest schedule in the country, according to ESPN Analytics, and their résumé would only be enhanced by facing a top-five opponent in the SEC championship game.
"A third loss, though, even in a close game to a top-five team, could drop Alabama into a dangerous spot in the top 12 where it might face elimination to make room for a guaranteed conference champion -- or a second Big 12 team."