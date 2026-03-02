Heated SEC Rivals Emerge as Top Two for Nation's No. 8 Safety

If familiarity breads contempt, then there's plenty of contempt as two longtime SEC rivals are going head-to-head over a top prospect. This particular sight is hardly unusual. The two teams are not only intense rivals, they're perennial competitors for both the SEC crown and the top recruiting class in America.

Tide vs. Bulldogs-- again

Yes, Georgia and Alabama are at it again, this time on the recruiting trail. On the field, they've met in four of the last eight SEC championship games. Off the field, the battle might be even tighter. Rivals analyst Brett Greenberg reports that the two schools are the top two in the recruitment of four-star safety recruit Tavares Harrington.

Harrington told Greenberg that Georgia and Alabama stood out for him because of their respective cultures, noting "they produce players." Indeed, Georgia and Alabama are consistently near the top in attracting top recruiting talent and producing NFL Draft picks.

Harrington's history

Harrington could be the next star. The 6'3" defensive back from Chicago is ranked as the No. 8 safety prospect in the nation by Rivals' Industry Rankings, which also places him as the No. 100 player in the country. 247sports classifies Harrington as a cornerback and their industry rankings place him as the No. 101 player in the nation, albeit the No. 13 cornerback prospect.

Harrington has set visits for both schools, with Georgia slated to come first on June 5th, and Alabama next on June 19th. Rivals' prediction machine has Notre Dame as a leader, but Harrington seems to be focusing on the unsurprising pair of SEC powers.

The talent and development battle of UGA v. Bama

In a recent article, Rivals highlighted the programs that have grabbed the most five-star recruits in the last four recruiting cycles. Despite the retirement of Nick Saban, Alabama hasn't budged from the top spot, claiming 17 Rivals industry five-star recruits during that span.

But second place on that list is owned by Georgia, which has itself claimed 14 five-star recruits during the run. The Bulldogs stayed one recruit ahead of Texas, with Oregon claiming the fourth place spot with nine five-star recruits.

Likewise, Alabama has placed 34 players as NFL Draft picks over the past four Draft classes. That group includes 10 first-round picks. Georgia racked up 46 Draft picks in that span, which includes 13 first-round picks.

Harrington, whether he ultimately lands as a safety or a corner, fits the profile for recent defensive back recruits from either school. Given his 6'3" size and athleticism, Harrington projects as a player physical enough to handle outside receivers, but speedy enough to play in the middle of the field as needed. Heading toward visit time, the outstanding prospect is pondering whether to join the Tide or Bulldogs.