Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor appeared to suffer pre-game injury
Alabama football left tackle Kadyn Proctor suffered an apparent arm injury during pre-game warm-ups on Saturday and did not start as he was expected to against Western Kentucky.
Proctor began the warm-up routine with his teammates in full uniform in anticipation of making a start at left tackle before he departed for the Crimson Tide locker rooms before the end of warm-ups.
The star blind-side tackle was spotted on the Alabama sideline with his left arm in what appeared to be a sling that was covered by a T-shirt.
He was replaced by Elijah Pritchett, who started the warm-up period as the reserve left tackle, but ultimately started in the game in place of Proctor.
Proctor was a former five-star recruit as a freshman during the 2023 football recruiting class.
He started his first season with Alabama last year during its SEC title run and College Football Playoff appearance amid Nick Saban's final year as Crimson Tide head coach.
Proctor briefly transferred to Iowa in January, but reversed that decision and returned to Alabama again via the transfer portal this past April.
