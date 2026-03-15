Trending 3-Star ATH Has 6 Visits Scheduled To Major College Football Programs

There are still roughly nine months until rising seniors in the 2027 class can put pen to paper during the annual Early Signing Period. Until then, college football programs are investing in a vicious cycle that presents plenty of twists and turns.

Recruiting isn't for the faint of heart, as feelings can change by the minute, especially when NIL is involved.

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While some prospects are already well-established on the scene, others are beginning to emerge this offseason.

A productive athlete out of the Peach State is generating legitimate interest from multiple P4 schools.

Trending Defender Sets Up Six P4 Visits

Earlier this month, three-star athlete Caleb Cooper revealed six upcoming visits that are on his radar. He will take trips to Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Ohio State, leading up to the middle of April.

Florida, Ohio State, Kentucky, and Tennessee all joined his recruitment earlier this year. Virginia Tech and Wisconsin have been pursuing Cooper for an extended period of time.

The Gators and Wildcats have seen some positive early returns from their coaching changes. Florida recently landed four-star wide receiver Tramond Collins.

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As of now, Cooper only has one official visit set up. He will be at Wake Forest from June 19-21.

During his junior season at Providence Day School, Cooper starred on defense and made plays on special teams. He totaled 97 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass deflections, and an interception. Cooper returned a kickoff for a touchdown while also handling punt return duties.

Cooper recorded 10+ tackles in five games, including his first three outings of the season. He posted a season-high 14 tackles and a forced fumble in a 46-20 victory against Charlotte Christian on October 24. Cooper helped Providence Day win its fourth championship in the last five years.

The 6-foot-0, 207-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 726 overall prospect, the No. 56 ATH, and the No. 29 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

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