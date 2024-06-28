How much Alabama is paying Nick Saban in his new job, per report
Nick Saban may have retired from Alabama football this offseason, but the seven-time national champion head coach is still working with the program in some capacity, and now we know how much the school is paying to keep him around.
Saban will earn a salary of $500,000.04 to work in his new role with the Crimson Tide football team every year, according to figures obtained by The Tuscaloosa News.
When Saban retired, Alabama announced that he would remain an employee of the school's athletic department. The ex-coach is currently working from an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where athletic director Greg Byrne says Saban is working as an advisor.
After retiring, Saban explained what he hopes his role with Alabama will be going forward.
"I'm anxious to see that we can do whatever we can to continue to support Alabama athletics and the athletic program and the football program and hope that the players and the coaches that are there continue to have a great amount of success," he said.
But the former coach will also be taking on a more pronounced role as a media personality, signing on with ESPN as an analyst on College GameDay, the network's flagship college football program.
Whatever he does, Saban wants to keep the roots he's built in Alabama.
"That's our home. That's our family. It's our community," he said. "We're going to continue to do things to help the community every way that we can. The coaches all know that I'm available if they need me in any way, shape, or form to help them."
Saban says he's in communication with new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
"I talk to Kalen every now and then, and I talk to the defensive coordinator every now and then," he said. "... We're around. We're there to support the players and help them in any way that we can do help them be successful."
Success defined Alabama under Saban's direction since his arrival 17 years ago, leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships during his tenure.
And he's still around in some capacity to help translate that success to the football team as it moves into a future without him on the sideline.
