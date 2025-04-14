Alabama OC reveals leader in QB competition after spring football
Ty Simpson would start at the quarterback position for Alabama if there was a football game tomorrow, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb revealed.
“He earned that,” Grubb said. “I know that’s the line that everybody is looking for. But that is what he earned.”
But that doesn’t mean anything is set in stone, either.
“By no means does that mean we’re playing a game tomorrow,” Grubb was sure to add.
“I think there’s still a lot of work to be done. I think the message is we’ve got to be even better. The guys, I know they’ll take that the right way and they understand those things, but essentially we’re not going to be satisfied with the quarterback room until it’s how it’s supposed to be.
He added: “It wasn’t perfect this spring, but I thought we were trending the right way the entire time.”
Simpson was a near-consensus five-star prospect in 2022, considered the No. 2 quarterback and No. 25 overall player, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
The quarterback was also named the No. 2 player from the state of Tennessee.
Grubb’s comments mark a departure from last week, when he indicated there was no definite separation between any of the prospects in Alabama’s quarterback room.
Austin Mack and consensus five-star recruit Keelon Russell are also in the mix for the right to replace Jalen Milroe.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer expressed confidence in all his options at the position.
“There’s a lot of great things they’ve all done,” DeBoer told reporters.
“Ty continues to trend upward. I think all of them have really added to their game. They’re all at different spots, because Keelon is learning the system. The other two know it better, for sure.”
Simpson’s experience over the others has stood out.
“Ty has been around, has done a nice job,” DeBoer said.
“I think the trending upward is a big piece of it. Ty is an accurate thrower. There’s always going to be balls that every guy wants back.
“I think the ability to learn from your mistakes, learn from other people’s mistakes, be able to comprehend things, not be overwhelmed. I think he’s just had more time. But they’re all doing a lot of really good things together as a group.”
-