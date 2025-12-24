College football WR enters transfer portal after 1,000-yard season

Ohio finished the 2025 campaign 9–4 overall (6–2 MAC), capped by a 17–10 win over UNLV in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, the program’s seventh straight bowl victory.

Sieh Bangura led the way on the ground with 149 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, while quarterback Parker Navarro completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards.

Wide receiver Chase Hendricks, the team’s leading pass catcher, added four receptions for 87 yards in the bowl, pushing his season totals to 71 catches for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns across 13 games.

Hendricks averaged 79.8 receiving yards per game and ranked 13th nationally in receiving yards, while also contributing as a punt returner with eight returns for 143 yards.

However, Ohio’s clear primary receiving target in 2025 appears to be departing, as Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported Wednesday that Hendricks plans to enter the transfer portal.

A junior from St. Louis (St. Mary’s High School), Hendricks arrived at Ohio in 2023 and worked into a lead role by 2025 after modest early production of 11 receptions for 108 yards in 2023 and 40 catches for 471 yards and one touchdown in 2024.

A three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Hendricks signed with Ohio on Feb. 1, 2023, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 153 wide receiver nationally.

As such, he received more than a dozen offers from schools including Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas, and West Virginia.

Realistic suitors include programs that previously showed interest, plus Power-Five and Group-of-Five teams seeking a proven FBS X-receiver who can step into immediate snaps.

Recent reports show multiple programs eyeing portal receivers to bolster their offenses, including Kentucky, Arkansas, North Carolina, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, among others.

Replacing 1,037 receiving yards and seven touchdowns will be a primary offseason priority for Ohio, whether through internal development, the transfer portal, or recruiting.

