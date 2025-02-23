Alabama HS football coach arrested on 11 charges: reports
Alabama high school football coach Robert Carter was arrested on Friday in the state of Florida and faces 11 charges, according to a report from AL.com.
Carter is facing four counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, four counts of distributing or soliciting obscene material from a student, and three counts of soliciting a sex act with a student, according to the Okaloosa Co. (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office log.
Carter allegedly fled the state during an investigation and is being held without bond pending an extradition back to Alabama after the arrest took place at a traffic stop.
Clarke Co. Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed the arrest to AL.com.
Carter was placed on administrative leave earlier this month amid a police investigation.
“As the leader of Clarke County Schools, I expect professionalism and integrity from my faculty and staff,” Clarke Co. superintendent Ashlie Flowers said in a statement.
“I and the school system take reports of misconduct by employees seriously and work closely with the school administration or law enforcement to ensure appropriate action is taken. The safety and well-being of our students is always top priority.”
She added: “I appreciate the outstanding work of our administrative team, dedicated school resource officer, and local law enforcement during this process.”
Carter is 15-10 in two seasons as head football coach at Grove Hill (Ala.) Clarke County, and has previously won a 5A state championship in his career.
He spent the previous two seasons at Sylacauga after leading Beauregard from 2014-20, winning the Class 5A State Championship in 2016.
In his career, Carter is 73-51 overall in 12 years as a high school football coach in Alabama.
