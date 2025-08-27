Alabama legend Mark Ingram takes aim at Auburn with bold 2025 prediction
Alabama great Mark Ingram lobbed a fresh bit of rivalry banter at Auburn while doubling down on an optimistic forecast for his alma mater’s 2025 season.
The Heisman Trophy winner-turned-analyst has projected the Crimson Tide to make the CFP National Championship Game and, in separate moments, made a point of steering picks away from Auburn.
After his bold prediction for Alabama, Ingram's Auburn prediction was that the Tigers will still "suck" next season.
Alabama's Outlook In 2025
On The Triple Option podcast, Ingram said Alabama should surpass a 9.5-win projection and suggested an 11-win ceiling is attainable in Year 2 under coach Kalen DeBoer. The journey begins when No. 8 Alabama heads to Tallahassee for a Week 1 matchup at Florida State.
Ty Simpson has been elevated to first-year starting quarterback, with Ryan Grubb calling plays after rejoining DeBoer’s staff (Grubb was with DeBoer at Washington). True-sophomore WR Ryan Williams will look to build off a superb freshman campaign.
D-coordinator Kane Wommack has emphasized versatility on the defense. Edge LT Overton will move around in multiple roles, captain Deontae Lawson is back healthy at MLB, and Alabama touts expanded secondary depth (Zabien Brown, Dijon Lee, Domani Jackson, Keon Sabb, among others).
After FSU, Alabama hosts UL-Monroe and Wisconsin before a September 27 trip to Georgia and the usual October stretch (at Missouri Oct. 11 and Tennessee Oct. 18). Media at SEC Media Days slotted the Tide third behind Texas and Georgia, putting them right in the mix for a playoff spot.
Will Auburn Take A Step Forward In 2025?
After a 5–7 step-back in 2024, Auburn turns the page behind Oklahoma transfer QB Jackson Arnold, who signed in December and is listed as the Tigers’ Week 1 starter. The opener is a Friday night road test at Baylor.
Arnold inherits one of the SEC’s most intriguing WR groups: blue-chip sophomore Cam Coleman plus impact portal additions Eric Singleton Jr. (from Georgia Tech) and veteran Horatio Fields (Wake Forest). Damari Alston sits atop the RB depth chart entering Week 1, and the protection up front will be key.
Edge rusher Keldric Faulk (Bednarik Award watch list) headlines a defensive unit aiming to recapture 2024’s solidity. If Auburn generates consistent pressure and creates takeaways, it can shorten games for a new QB on the road-heavy early slate.
The first month features Baylor (away) and two home tune-ups (Ball State, South Alabama) before back-to-back road trips to Oklahoma (Sept. 20) and Texas A&M (Sept. 27). Georgia and Alabama both visit Jordan-Hare later. The SEC media poll pegged Auburn 11th in the league, and until they show otherwise, Ingram's prediction will remain in play.