$2.4 million transfer QB reportedly down to three college football programs

Bevies of college football players have made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the 2026 offseason.

In the weeks leading up to the portal's opening, quarterbacks have dominated the headlines surrounding the entrants in the 2026 offseason. DJ Lagway, Brendan Sorsby, Dylan Raiola and Josh Hoover are among the most recent entries into the portal at quarterback.

The first well-known entry into the portal at quarterback was Sam Leavitt of Arizona State. Leavitt is entering the portal with two seasons of eligibility left.

The next school Leavitt transfers to will be his third in his college football journey. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder began his collegiate career at Michigan State for his redshirt freshman season in 2023.

He has passed for 4,652 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons. He earned Second Team All-Big 12 distinction and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2024.

While the portal has not officially opened, three schools have begun to separate themselves in the race for Sam Leavitt. Below is a look at the three schools that appear to be the final choices for Leavitt in the coming weeks.

LSU

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to throw during his team's game against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023. | Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Only two of the four quarterbacks to start for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss were recruited by the Rebels out of high school. Both Jaxson Dart (USC) and Trinidad Chambliss (Ferris State) arrived in Oxford via the transfer portal.

LSU also has a strong track record with quarterbacks transferring in over the last decade, as both Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels won Heisman Trophies two years after transferring in. As it relates to Leavitt, Daniels came to Baton Rouge by way of Arizona State in the 2022 offseason.

Oregon

Oregon has established itself as a destination for quarterbacks out of the transfer portal. Anthony Brown (Boston College), Bo Nix (Auburn), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), and Dante Moore (UCLA) have all transferred to the Ducks and have each won 10 or more games in each season.

Adding to Leavitt's interest in Oregon is its proximity to his hometown. He is from West Linn, Oregon, a suburb located just south of Portland.

Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana is the final school Leavitt is eyeing. The transfer portal has been crucial to Indiana fielding successful quarterbacks under Curt Cignetti.

The Hoosiers grabbed Kurtis Rourke from Ohio in the 2024 offseason and immediately went to a College Football Playoff the following season. California transfer Fernando Mendoza immediately won a Big Ten Championship and a Heisman Trophy and clinched the No. 1 seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff.