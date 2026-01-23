All College Football Playoff Team Includes Miami Defensive Linemen, Indiana Defensive Backs
Offense
QB – Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
As mentioned in numerous articles to this point, Mendoza is the hands down number one overall selection in April. His leadership, decision making, and toughness lead the Hoosiers to their first national championship.
RB – Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss)
Lacy will be one of if not the top running back prospect in a stacked 2027 class. His power and explosiveness singlehandedly awoke the Ole Miss offense in multiple games. He has the tools of another first round selection at the position.
WRs – Malachi Toney (Miami), Charlie Becker (Indiana), De’Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss)
Toney’s true freshman season will go down as one of the most dominant in recent history. The explosive playmaker showed the ability to do anything Miami asked. Charlie Becker’s timely possession receptions consistently answered the call for Indiana’s offense. De’Zhaun Stribling did similar things for Ole Miss on their run to the Fiesta Bowl.
TE – Riley Nowakowski (Indiana)
Nowakowski didn’t light up the stat sheet with receptions, but made timely play after timely play for the Indiana offense. His versatility as a blocker on the perimeter and out of the backfield fueled the Hoosiers. He’s an unique movable piece for whatever NFL offense drafts him.
LT – Carter Smith (Indiana)
Smith didn’t have the best national championship outing, but Indiana wouldn’t have made it that far if not for his play. He’s returning to Indiana for the 2026 college season where he’ll have the ability to build the case for an early draft selection.
LG – Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon)
Pregnon’s dominance as a run blocker late in the season may be rewarded with a first round selection. His size and mobility are a rare combination at guard. This is a player with the production to back the traits.
C – Pat Coogan (Indiana)
Coogan’s legendary MVP performance at the Rose Bowl clinched this spot far before Indiana ended their season as champions. Similarly to how Mendoza’s leadership fueled the Hoosiers in clutch moments, Coogan’s reliability gave this team confidence in their physicality.
RG – Anez Cooper (Miami)
The right side of Miami’s offensive line consistently allowed running back Mark Fletcher Jr the ability to gash opponents. Anez Cooper is a massive guard with the ability to move defenders. This playoff performance should get him drafted in April.
RT – Francis Mauigoa (Miami)
Mauigoa never blinked on his run to the national championship. His full season pass protection performance was as consistent as any other player in the 20th century.
Defense
DEs – Rueben Bain (Miami), Akheem Mesidor (Miami)
This is a difficult position group because numerous players on other teams produced well. But it wouldn’t be right to discount the importance of Miami’s edge defending duo. These two dominated as pass rushers in all four playoff games. There were Miami’s best players in 2025.
DTs – Ahmad Moten Sr (Miami), A’Mauri Washington (Oregon)
Moten’s leadership and consistency as a space eater perfectly complemented Miami’s pass rush. A’Mauri Washington performed well in two playoff games for the Ducks up front before they fell to Indiana.
LBs – Aidan Fisher (Indiana), Bryce Boettcher (Oregon)
Both Fisher and Boettcher were tackling machines all season for their respective teams. Fisher’s consistency set the tone for an Indiana defense that not only rarely missed tackles, but also rarely was driven backwards in 2025.
NB – Keionte Scott (Miami)
The lasting image of Scott’s season will be his pick six against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Scott provided a reliable secondary piece on a unit that dealt with injuries and suspensions. He also produced as a pass rusher in big spots.
CBs – D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana), Jamari Sharpe (Indiana)
Ponds and Sharpe were shut down when it mattered most. During their run, the Indiana defense rarely gave up chunk plays in the passing game. If they did it was in zone coverage and not over the top against man. Ponds’ pick six against Oregon and Sharpe’s game sealing interception against Miami provided highlight moments during this run.
SAFs – Jakobe Thomas (Miami), Dillon Thieneman (Oregon)
Thomas much like Keionte Scott provided a middle field physical presence for a Miami team that needed consistency from one or two players on the back end. Thieneman was one of the few defenders who performed well in Oregon’s big loss to Indiana.
