Offense

QB – Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned in numerous articles to this point, Mendoza is the hands down number one overall selection in April. His leadership, decision making, and toughness lead the Hoosiers to their first national championship.

RB – Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lacy will be one of if not the top running back prospect in a stacked 2027 class. His power and explosiveness singlehandedly awoke the Ole Miss offense in multiple games. He has the tools of another first round selection at the position.

WRs – Malachi Toney (Miami), Charlie Becker (Indiana), De’Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Toney’s true freshman season will go down as one of the most dominant in recent history. The explosive playmaker showed the ability to do anything Miami asked. Charlie Becker’s timely possession receptions consistently answered the call for Indiana’s offense. De’Zhaun Stribling did similar things for Ole Miss on their run to the Fiesta Bowl.

TE – Riley Nowakowski (Indiana)

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) reacts after scoring a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nowakowski didn’t light up the stat sheet with receptions, but made timely play after timely play for the Indiana offense. His versatility as a blocker on the perimeter and out of the backfield fueled the Hoosiers. He’s an unique movable piece for whatever NFL offense drafts him.

LT – Carter Smith (Indiana)

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith didn’t have the best national championship outing, but Indiana wouldn’t have made it that far if not for his play. He’s returning to Indiana for the 2026 college season where he’ll have the ability to build the case for an early draft selection.

LG – Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon)

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregnon’s dominance as a run blocker late in the season may be rewarded with a first round selection. His size and mobility are a rare combination at guard. This is a player with the production to back the traits.

C – Pat Coogan (Indiana)

Indiana's Pat Coogan (78), Riley Nowakowski (37), Charlie Becker (80) and Aiden Fisher (4) celebrate on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coogan’s legendary MVP performance at the Rose Bowl clinched this spot far before Indiana ended their season as champions. Similarly to how Mendoza’s leadership fueled the Hoosiers in clutch moments, Coogan’s reliability gave this team confidence in their physicality.

RG – Anez Cooper (Miami)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The right side of Miami’s offensive line consistently allowed running back Mark Fletcher Jr the ability to gash opponents. Anez Cooper is a massive guard with the ability to move defenders. This playoff performance should get him drafted in April.

RT – Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mauigoa never blinked on his run to the national championship. His full season pass protection performance was as consistent as any other player in the 20th century.

Defense

DEs – Rueben Bain (Miami), Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a difficult position group because numerous players on other teams produced well. But it wouldn’t be right to discount the importance of Miami’s edge defending duo. These two dominated as pass rushers in all four playoff games. There were Miami’s best players in 2025.

DTs – Ahmad Moten Sr (Miami), A’Mauri Washington (Oregon)

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) attempts to sack Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) in the second quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moten’s leadership and consistency as a space eater perfectly complemented Miami’s pass rush. A’Mauri Washington performed well in two playoff games for the Ducks up front before they fell to Indiana.

LBs – Aidan Fisher (Indiana), Bryce Boettcher (Oregon)

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher knocks down a pass by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Fisher and Boettcher were tackling machines all season for their respective teams. Fisher’s consistency set the tone for an Indiana defense that not only rarely missed tackles, but also rarely was driven backwards in 2025.

NB – Keionte Scott (Miami)

CHECK THIS DUPLICATE Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) runs onto the field at the start of the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lasting image of Scott’s season will be his pick six against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Scott provided a reliable secondary piece on a unit that dealt with injuries and suspensions. He also produced as a pass rusher in big spots.

CBs – D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana), Jamari Sharpe (Indiana)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponds and Sharpe were shut down when it mattered most. During their run, the Indiana defense rarely gave up chunk plays in the passing game. If they did it was in zone coverage and not over the top against man. Ponds’ pick six against Oregon and Sharpe’s game sealing interception against Miami provided highlight moments during this run.

SAFs – Jakobe Thomas (Miami), Dillon Thieneman (Oregon)

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thomas much like Keionte Scott provided a middle field physical presence for a Miami team that needed consistency from one or two players on the back end. Thieneman was one of the few defenders who performed well in Oregon’s big loss to Indiana.