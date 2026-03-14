Fernando Mendoza Falls Short of No. 1 Offensive Prospect Spot in 2026 NFL Draft Rankings

Even after a near-perfect season complete with an undefeated record, a Heisman Trophy, and a College Football Playoff title, even Fernando Mendoza can't please everyone. Long considered the acclaimed top QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class, Mendoza has often been at the top of most Draft boards. But that sentiment is not universal.

In a recent NFL Draft board, FOX Sports writer Rob Rang didn't put Mendoza atop his Draft board. In fact, Mendoza wasn't even atop the offensive players on the list. The Indiana QB is still acknowledged as a top prospect, but he's ranked No. 4 overall by Rang.

Another Top Offensive Prospect

Rather than Mendoza, Rang singled out Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as the top offensive prospect in the Draft class. Rang writes, "With all due respect to Heisman Trophy winner and likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, Love is the best offensive prospect in this class-- and frankly, I don't think it's particularly close."

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love got the nod from one analyst as the top offensive prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rang goes on to term Love "among a select handful of elite runners to enter the NFL since I began scouting a quarter-century ago." It appeared to be respect for Love rather than a slight at Mendoza that dictated Rang's prospect rankings.

Mendoza's Strengths and Weaknesses

Rang wrote that Mendoza "doesn't possess the strongest arm of this class, nor is he the most dynamic running threat." That said, he praised the passer's "exceptional blend of anticipation, accuracy, and poise" and termed him a likely "longtime, high-level NFL starter."

That profile of his future has moved Mendoza at or near the top of most mock Drafts. Between two seasons at California and his impressive 2025 campaign at Indiana, Mendoza has passed for 8,247 yards and 71 touchdowns. In his collegiate career, Mendoza has completed just under 69% of his passes and has seen his yards per pass attempt increase with each season.

The Aided Path to Being the Top QB

Mendoza's status atop the QB board was greatly simplified by several other passers making the decision to return to school. The most notable of those was Dante Moore, who some projected as a better NFL prospect than Mendoza. But Moore elected to return to Oregon and several other top college QBs who could have at least bee in a conversation with Mendoza did likewise.

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Texas's Arch Manning were two other players who had significant proponents backing them as viable NFL contributors. But both played for teams with disappointing seasons and-- doubtlessly fueled by large NIL deals-- each elected to return for another season of college.

Mendoza's status as No. 1 QB has often led to him being projected as the No. 1 prospect. But at least one veteran analyst sees something else.