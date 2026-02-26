All-SEC RB Key to Ole Miss’ 2026 College Football Playoff Ambitions

The Ole Miss Rebels enter the 2026 college football season with high expectations after a deep run in the previous postseason. While much of the national conversation centers on the return of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the retention of running back Kewan Lacy may be the most significant development for the program.

Lacy recently ended a high-stakes recruitment battle by recommitting to the Rebels on Jan. 5. His decision to stay in Oxford followed intense interest from LSU after coach Lane Kiffin departed for Baton Rouge.

ESPN’s Max Olson identified Lacy as the most important returning player for a team coming off a 13-2 record. His presence in the backfield provides a reliable foundation for an offense that averaged over 1,700 total yards from the running back position alone last year.

Kewan Lacy named most important returning player at Ole Miss

The path to stardom for Lacy began as a three-star recruit at Missouri where he saw limited action as a freshman. He recorded only 104 rushing yards in his first collegiate season before electing to enter the transfer portal.

Once he arrived at Ole Miss in 2025, his production increased immediately. Lacy opened his tenure with the Rebels by rushing for 108 yards and three touchdowns in his debut game and followed that with consecutive 100-yard performances.

By the end of the 2025 campaign, Lacy had established himself as a premier talent in the SEC. He finished the season with 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, including a career-high 224-yard game against Florida.

His 24 scores set a high mark for the conference and earned him first-team All-American honors. National analysts, including CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford, now label him as one of the most potent running backs in the country heading into the new year.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6), running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrate after a touchdown run. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The synergy between Lacy and Chambliss is one of the primary reasons Ole Miss is ranked high in several early preseason polls.

With several key players like Cayden Lee and Princewill Umanmeilen departing through the transfer portal, Lacy remains the centerpiece of the roster. His ability to produce in the trenches gives the Rebels a physical identity necessary for the SEC grind.

The coaching staff under Pete Golding and offensive coordinator John Baker will look to build on the momentum of last year’s semifinal appearance. Lacy is expected to be the primary point of attack for an offense that experts believe will be among the most explosive units in the nation.

Ole Miss will not have a traditional spring game, but will instead host a Meet The Rebels Day on Sunday, April 12.