Andy Staples Reveals What Coaches Really Want Fixed That Could Change College Football

The modern era of college football has created more opportunities than ever before for players, but it has also created nonstop chaos for coaches trying to build and maintain a roster.

The transfer portal and NIL have completely transformed the sport. Programs are no longer just recruiting high school prospects and developing them over multiple years. Now they are rebuilding rosters every offseason while simultaneously trying to retain their own players from being recruited away.

That constant turnover is one reason schools across the country have started operating more like NFL franchises.

Programs are expanding personnel departments, hiring salary-cap style analysts and bringing in general managers specifically to handle roster management and NIL negotiations. The goal is simple: free coaches up to actually coach football.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer before a college football game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But even with those adjustments, there is still one major issue hanging over the sport. Nobody truly knows what the long-term rules are anymore.

Player eligibility has become one of the biggest examples. College football now has players receiving sixth and seventh years because of injuries, court rulings and waiver situations. Every offseason seems to bring another eligibility battle that drags into the legal system.

That uncertainty is exhausting for coaches trying to manage rosters. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," college football analyst Andy Staples discussed what many coaches across the country are hoping will eventually change.

"The coaches care about the calendar," Staples said. "That's all they care about. They would prefer the transfer portal; the tampering area would not be when they are trying to play playoff games. They want some eligibility rules. They want some definitive rules about player pay, but I think the coaches probably understand better than the administrators that they're probably not going to get rescued by Congress on that."

The biggest thing coaches want is structure. Not necessarily fewer player freedoms. Not necessarily the end of NIL or the transfer portal. What they want is consistency and enforceable rules that everyone understands before the season starts.

Right now, college football feels like it is operating without a true governing system.

Roster movement never stops. NIL negotiations happen year-round. Transfer portal discussions begin before seasons even end. Some programs are essentially rebuilding entire teams every offseason. Thousands of FBS scholarship players now enter the portal annually, creating turnover rates the sport has never experienced before.

That instability is one reason more coaches are quietly supporting changes like transfer portal contracts, stricter transfer windows or standardized eligibility guidelines. Whether fans want to admit it or not, the current system is becoming difficult to sustain.

Programs with massive financial backing can adapt faster. Schools with fewer resources are constantly fighting roster attrition.

Meanwhile, coaches are being judged on winning immediately despite operating in an environment with little roster certainty. That is why this conversation matters.

College football does not necessarily need to go backward. NIL and player movement are probably permanent parts of the sport now. But if leaders cannot create a more stable structure around those systems, the chaos will continue growing.

And eventually, that chaos could fundamentally change what college football looks like moving forward.