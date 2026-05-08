The LSU Tigers made one of the biggest moves in college football this past season when they fired Brian Kelly and hired Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss.

The move immediately raised expectations in Baton Rouge because Kiffin arrives with a reputation as one of the sport’s best offensive minds and one of the most aggressive roster builders in the transfer portal era.

During his six seasons at Ole Miss, Kiffin transformed the Rebels into a legitimate SEC contender. He posted a 55-19 record, produced four double-digit win seasons and guided the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

That success was fueled heavily by the transfer portal.

Kiffin consistently assembled some of the nation’s best portal classes, including this year’s No. 1-ranked group. Because of that success, it is no surprise that he wants the current portal structure expanded instead of reduced.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin recently argued they should go back to having two transfer portal windows, one in the winter and another in the spring, because it gives first-year coaches more time to evaluate their rosters and make adjustments after spring practice.

David Pollack does not agree.

On “See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack,” the former Georgia star made it clear he believes college football needs to simplify the process.

"Lane, I love you, bud, but I'm not on board with that," Pollack said. "I want one transfer portal window... I don't want any part of that."

Pollack is right.

College football already struggles with roster instability, and adding multiple opportunities for players to leave only makes it harder for programs to build continuity.

Coaches spend the winter rebuilding their rosters through recruiting and the transfer portal, then spend spring practice developing chemistry and identifying roles. Having another portal window after spring creates unnecessary chaos.

A team can believe it has finally solved its roster issues only to lose a starting quarterback, offensive tackle or pass rusher weeks before summer workouts begin. That is not sustainable for programs trying to build consistency.

Kiffin’s argument does make sense from one perspective. New coaches do need time to evaluate what they inherited. Spring practice often reveals roster weaknesses that were not obvious during the hiring process. But the solution should not be another transfer free-for-all.

The better solution is adjusting the timing of the portal.

College football would benefit far more from one later portal window instead of two separate ones. Allow the season to end, let coaching changes settle and then open the portal closer to the start of the semester. That gives new staff time to evaluate the roster while also protecting programs from losing players months after spring practice.

Right now, the transfer portal has turned roster management into year-round free agency. Programs are constantly recruiting their own players while simultaneously rebuilding entire position groups every offseason.

That environment favors programs with the most money and resources, but it also creates instability for everyone involved, including players.

The NCAA continues to overcomplicate issues that have relatively simple fixes. One organized transfer portal window would not solve every problem in college football, but it would create far more structure than the current setup.

And in a sport that increasingly feels chaotic, structure is exactly what college football needs right now.