Biggest Losers From College Football’s 2026 Spring Transfer Portal Removal

College football's offseason calendar got a serious facelift this year. The NCAA officially eliminated the spring transfer portal window last fall, leaving the January 2 through 16 period as the only stretch when players can enter their names and start fielding offers from new schools.

Coaches overwhelmingly pushed for the change, frustrated by a system that turned the final weeks of spring practice into a tampering free for all. Now that spring ball has wrapped, the trade-off is hitting home.

Holes uncovered during 15 padded sessions cannot be patched in April or May. Several Power Four contenders are feeling that squeeze far more than others, according to a recent piece from Cody Nagel of CBS Sports.

Power Four programs caught in roster bind

Texas Tech might be the cleanest example. The Red Raiders pegged Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby as their franchise quarterback, only to watch his 2026 availability fall into limbo amid an off-field betting investigation.

Backup Will Hammond is still working back from a torn ACL suffered in late October, and Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis is the only other arm on the roster with FBS reps. A spring window would have been the natural moment to add veteran insurance.

The Red Raiders are in a tough spot with quarterback Brendan Sorsby facing consequences for a betting controversy that has put the Texas Tech signal-caller's eligibility in question. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee fared no better at the position. Josh Heupel's staff pursued Sam Leavitt, Beau Pribula and Tennessee native Ty Simpson during the winter, missing on all three before settling on Colorado's Ryan Staub, whose starter status remains unclear as the position battle carries through spring.

Iowa State took perhaps the cruelest blow when projected starting safety Braden Awls tore his ACL during spring practice, erasing more than 1,400 career defensive snaps from Jimmy Rogers' rebuild.

What coaches are saying about depth

Lane Kiffin has been the loudest voice publicly arguing for the spring window's return. After wrapping his first spring at LSU, the new Tigers coach said, "I've been very open about that. I wish there was another one. I've talked to coaches about that and coaches that have been somewhere 2-3 years feel differently because they like that they have their whole roster."

The math backs his frustration. LSU lost edge rusher Gabriel Reliford and cornerback Aidan Anding to season-ending injuries this spring, prompting the late addition of Georgia Military College corner Lavonte Williams as a patch.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has been outspoken about not wanting to eliminate the second portal window. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"There's no portal to go to," Kiffin said. "So we've got to develop our guys and get the most out of them. This is your roster. This is what you're set with." Iowa enters 2026 with just 4,995 career FBS snaps on its defense, the lowest figure of any Power Four roster.

Clemson added only 10 transfers despite losing four offensive line starters, while Ohio State watched three projected starting linemen sit out spring with injuries.