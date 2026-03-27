Arch Manning Not No. 1 in Updated College Football QB Rankings

SEC Network analyst Roman Harper has released his updated rankings for the top five quarterbacks in the conference heading into the 2026 season. The list has sparked national discussion by placing Texas Longhorns signal-caller Arch Manning in the No. 2 spot.

Manning is entering his second season as a starter and remains a central figure in the national championship race. However, the rankings suggest that the SEC contains other elite options capable of leading a title-winning program.

Harper's selections underscore the depth found at the quarterback position across the conference. These players will likely determine which teams represent the league in the expanded College Football Playoff.

Arch Manning second in SEC Network quarterback rankings

Manning holds the second spot on the list after showing significant improvement during the latter half of the 2025 campaign. Harper noted that the Texas quarterback is now surrounded by high-level talent, including wide receivers Ryan Wingo and incoming transfer Cam Coleman from Auburn.

"I like Arch even better in the second year," Harper said during the broadcast. He emphasized that the offensive line should protect Manning better and noted that "he's got weapons all over the place" in the current Texas system.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reaches with the ball for a first down. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The analyst observed that Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian found their groove as the season progressed last year. Harper described Manning as "one of the best quarterbacks in this conference late in the season" due to his athleticism and understanding of the offense.

According to the rankings, Manning has developed into the "total complete package" for the Longhorns. His ability to use his legs early in games was highlighted as a key factor in his evolution as a starter.

Trinidad Chambliss leads SEC quarterbacks list

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earned the top spot on Harper's list after a productive 2025 season. Chambliss moved from Ferris State to become a backup in Oxnard before finding success in an offense managed by Charlie Weis Jr., who will now lead the offense at LSU.

Harper cited the playmaking ability of Chambliss as the primary reason for the number one ranking. "He took his team further than anybody else" and "continues to play and make plays for his team," Harper said during the segment.

LSU's Sam Leavitt took the third spot after transferring into the conference. Harper praised Leavitt for his "gunslinger mentality" and noted that he plays in a system that "always produces big numbers at quarterbacks."

1) Trinidad Chambliss

2) Arch Manning

3) Sam Leavitt

4) Marcel Reed

5) Gunner Stockton@Harp41 ranks his top SEC QBs entering 2026 👀 pic.twitter.com/EulxKJsXLJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 26, 2026

The analyst specifically highlighted how Leavitt protects the football while maintaining an aggressive style. This transition illustrates how the transfer portal continues to reshape the hierarchy of the conference.

Marcel Reed of Texas A&M and Gunner Stockton of Georgia rounded out the top five. Reed led the Aggies to 11 straight wins to start the year before a regular-season finale loss to Texas and a College Football Playoff first-round exit against Miami.

Stockton earned praise for his leadership and accuracy within the Georgia offensive system. Harper mentioned that "when the game needed it the most," Stockton delivered the plays that ensured Georgia's success.

Earlier this offseason, I published my own list ranking the top returning quarterbacks in college football. Reed did not make the cut, and Stockton appeared in the honorable mentions section. Chambliss was ranked at No. 6, Leavitt at five, and Manning was slotted at No. 2.