Ranking college football's best quarterbacks in 2026

The echoes of the 2025 season have barely faded, yet the machinery of college football is already grinding toward 2026. Coaches are scrambling to finalize rosters while fans are debating depth charts in a cycle that never truly pauses.

This offseason feels particularly charged with anticipation because of the sheer volume of elite quarterback talent returning to campus. The narrative entering the fall will center on seasoned veterans hoping to secure their legacies and rising stars desperate to prove their breakout campaigns were no fluke.

We are witnessing a golden era of quarterback play where the depth chart extends well beyond the recognizable names at the top. Programs that have historically struggled to find consistency under center have used the transfer portal to completely overhaul their fortunes.

The result is a landscape where nearly every Power 4 conference features a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender. This parity at the game's most important position guarantees that the race for the 12-team playoff will be more competitive than ever.

Navigating these rankings requires a careful balance of statistical production and raw potential. We have dug into the film and analyzed the situational performance of each passer to separate the true contenders from the stat-sheet stuffers.

From the humidity of the SEC to the crisp air of the new-look Big Ten, we have identified the signal-callers who are poised to define the 2026 campaign. These are the men who will have the ball in their hands when the season’s biggest moments arrive.

Honorable Mentions

Rocco Becht, Penn State Nittany Lions

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'1", 210 lbs.



2025 stats: 60.5% completion, 2,584 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT; 116 rushing yards, 8 TD

Becht returns to play for the coaching staff that first identified his potential when he was a standout at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Florida.

The son of former NFL tight end Anthony Becht possesses a professional temperament that calms huddles in hostile environments. His stats took a slight dip last season amidst roster turnover, but his leadership remained the stabilizing force for his team.

Becht plays with a chip on his shoulder that resonates with his teammates and fits perfectly with the blue-collar ethos of his new program.

Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'1", 220 lbs.



2025 stats: 69.7% completion, 2,894 yards, 24 TD, 5 INT; 462 rushing yards, 10 TD

Dawgs fans won't love this placement. Stockton, who plays like greater than the sum of his parts, is a legend in the mountains of Northeast Georgia, where he shattered state records at Rabun County High School previously held by Deshaun Watson.

He waited patiently for his turn in Athens and proved last season that his high school production was no mirage.

Stockton is built like a linebacker and runs with a physicality that punishes defensive backs in the open field. His ability to extend plays and deliver throws off-platform makes him a nightmare to scheme against. He enters his final season with complete command of the offense.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies

20-year-old junior in 2026; 5'11", 185 lbs.



2025 stats: 69.5% completion, 3,065 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT; 611 rushing yards, 6 TD

Williams has spent his entire career proving that height is not a prerequisite for elite quarterback play.

The Basha High School product from Arizona plays with a frantic energy that can be deceiving because his decision-making is incredibly sound. He excels at getting the ball out of his hands before the pass rush can disrupt the offense's rhythm.

Williams uses his quick-twitch athleticism to escape the pocket only when necessary, preferring to dissect defenses from the hashes. He is the ideal conductor for a modern spread attack.

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech Red Raiders

23-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'3", 225 lbs.



2025 stats: 61.6% completion, 2,800 yards, 27 TD, 5 INT; 580 rushing yards, 9 TD

Sorsby plays the position with a linebacker's mentality. The Lake Dallas High School graduate embraces contact and brings a physical edge to the quarterback room that is rare in the spread era.

His rugged playing style made him a fan favorite at his previous stops, and it perfectly suits the tough-minded culture Texas Tech is building.

Sorsby is efficient in the red zone, using his legs to finish drives when plays break down. He is the missing piece for a program that has been knocking on the door of contention.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

21-year-old redshirt sophomore in 2026; 6'3", 205 lbs.



2025 stats: 66.6% completion, 2,741 yards, 24 TD, 6 INT; 33 rushing yards, 3 TD

The grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr was born into the game, and that football heritage is evident in his pre-snap recognition.

Carr navigates the pocket with a quiet confidence that belies his lack of experience. He showed remarkable growth during his first year as a starter, particularly in his ability to manipulate safeties with his eyes.

The Saline, Michigan, native has the arm talent to make every throw on the field, but it is his football IQ that separates him from his peers. He is the unquestioned face of the franchise in South Bend.

Top 10 college football quarterbacks for 2026

10. Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'0", 192 lbs.



2025 stats: 66.1% completion, 3,641 yards, 26 TD, 13 INT; 54 rushing yards, 4 TD

Jennings etched his name into Texas football lore by leading South Oak Cliff to a state championship, the first for a Dallas ISD school in decades. He plays with a calm demeanor that suggests the moment is never too big for him.

That unflappable nature served him well as he navigated the Mustangs through a playoff run last season.

While he occasionally trusts his arm too much, leading to turnovers, his willingness to push the ball vertically creates the explosive plays his offense relies on. He remains a dangerous playmaker who thrives in high-pressure situations.

9. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'4", 230 lbs.



2025 stats: 65.8% completion, 3,711 yards, 24 TD, 10 INT; 157 rushing yards, 6 TD

Maiava’s journey has taken him from the islands of Hawaii to the desert of Las Vegas and finally to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

He made history as the first Polynesian quarterback to start for the Trojans, bringing a unique blend of size and arm talent to the position. Maiava stands tall in the pocket and delivers the ball with high velocity, fitting throws into tight windows that other quarterbacks would avoid.

His first full season as a starter showcased his potential to be a top-tier NFL prospect. He enters 2026 with the experience to match his physical gifts.

8. Darian Mensah, Duke/Miami/TBD

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'2", 195 lbs.



2025 stats: 66.8% completion, 3,973 yards, 34 TD, 6 INT; -32 rushing yards, 1 TD

Mensah is a competitor who thrives on proving people wrong. He was the Mountain League Player of the Year at St. Joseph High School in California, but still flew under the radar of many major programs.

His ascent from a Group of Five starter to the centerpiece of a major legal battle and a national title contender is a testament to his rapid development.

Mensah throws one of the prettiest deep balls in college football, attacking the boundaries with relentless aggression. His (possible) arrival in Miami gives the Hurricanes the vertical passing game they crave.

7. Josh Hoover, Indiana Hoosiers

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'2", 200 lbs.



2025 stats: 65.9% completion, 3,472 yards, 29 TD, 13 INT; 4 rushing yards, 2 TD

Hoover has always described himself as "addicted to improvement," a trait he developed while dissecting film at Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas.

That obsession with growth transformed him from a three-star recruit into one of the nation's most prolific volume passers at TCU. He arrives in Bloomington carrying a Landry Award pedigree, given to the top high school player in North Texas, and a reputation for erasing deficits with his right arm.

Hoover is not the type of quarterback who manages games; he aggressively attacks coverages.

6. Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'2", 200 lbs.



2025 stats: 60.7% completion, 1,628 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 306 rushing yards, 5 TD

Leavitt brings a "gunslinger" mentality to Baton Rouge that harkens back to the program's recent glory days. The West Linn High School standout was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon before embarking on a collegiate career that has highlighted his raw arm talent.

He plays with a supreme confidence that borders on arrogance, a trait that his head coach Lane Kiffin absolutely covets.

Leavitt is willing to attempt throws into tight coverage that other quarterbacks would decline. His aggressive nature makes him a high-variance player, but his ceiling is championship-level.

5. Byrum Brown, Auburn Tigers

21-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'3", 232 lbs.



2025 stats: 66.3% completion, 3,158 yards, 28 TD, 7 INT; 1,008 rushing yards, 14 TD

Brown is a physical anomaly who combines the size of a defensive end with the acceleration of a slot receiver. He honed his dual-threat capabilities at Rolesville High School in North Carolina before exploding onto the scene at South Florida.

His transfer to the SEC proved that his game translates to the highest level of competition.

Brown is one of the rare quarterbacks capable of eclipsing 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season. His presence forces defenses to play 11-on-11 football on every snap.

4. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

20-year-old edshirt sophomore in 2026; 6'4", 211 lbs.



2025 stats: 68.9% completion, 4,379 yards, 34 TD, 9 INT; 89 rushing yards, 5 TD

Mestemaker emerged from the obscurity of a redshirt season to become the statistical darling of the 2025 campaign. He operated the Air Raid system with a proficiency that reminded scouts of the system's glory days in Lubbock and Pullman.

His decision to follow his head coach to Stillwater reunites a play-caller and quarterback who are perfectly synchronized.

Mestemaker processes information at a speed that paralyzes defenses, allowing him to exploit leverage before the snap. He faces a steep jump in weekly competition in the Big 12, but his mechanics suggest he is ready.

3. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 21 years old; 6'3", 206 lbs.



2025 stats: 71.8% completion, 3,565 yards, 30 TD, 10 INT; 156 rushing yards, 2 TD

Moore is the cerebral assassin of college football. The Detroit native who starred at Martin Luther King High School has always played the game with a maturity beyond his years.

His decision to return to Eugene rather than enter the NFL draft sent a clear message that he has unfinished business.

Moore processes defenses instantly, identifying mismatches before the ball is snapped. His mechanics are flawless, allowing him to deliver accurate throws to every quadrant of the field. He is the complete package and the standard by which all other quarterbacks will be measured this season.

2. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

22-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'4", 220 lbs.



2025 stats: 61.4% completion, 3,163 yards, 26 TD, 7 INT; 399 rushing yards, 10 TD

The scrutiny Manning faces is unlike anything in the history of the sport, yet he has handled the spotlight with remarkable poise. The Isidore Newman product finally began to look comfortable in his own skin during the back half of the 2025 season.

He displayed a willingness to tuck the ball and run, making defenses look like they were expecting a stationary pocket passer.

Manning is shedding the weight of his last name and carving out his own identity as a dynamic playmaker. His arm strength is elite, but his improved processing speed is what makes him dangerous.

1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

21-year-old redshirt sophomore in 2026; 6'1", 205 lbs.



2025 stats: 77.0% completion, 3,610 yards, 32 TD, 8 INT; -44 rushing yards, 0 TD

Sayin is a passing technician who treats the football field like a geometry problem. He refined his mechanics at Carlsbad High School in California, where he earned MVP honors at the prestigious Elite 11 finals.

That background is evident in his footwork and release, which remain consistent under pressure.

Sayin operates the offense with surgical precision, distributing the ball to playmakers in stride and eliminating negative plays. He is the ultimate point guard for a roster loaded with five-star talent.

