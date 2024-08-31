Arch Manning throws 1st career TD pass at Texas: Video
The moment many Texas Longhorns football fans have been waiting for has arrived, as highly-touted quarterback recruit Arch Manning found the end zone for the first time.
Manning also threw his very first touchdown pass in Saturday's season opener.
Manning's pass for Silas Bolden gave Texas a 45-0 lead over Colorado State in the third quarter of the Week 1 season opener.
The drive lasted four plays and covered 49 yards in just 1 minute, 41 seconds.
Manning came into the game in place of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who went 20 of 27 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and a pick.
Manning gave Longhorn fans a little taste of what could be when he played important snaps during the team's spring football scrimmage earlier this year.
He connected with D'Andre Moore on a 75-yard touchdown play on his first snap in that appearance and on his succeeding drive, hit Jaydon Blue for a 29-yard score.
Overall, Manning went 19 of 25 passing in the spring game with 355 yards and three touchdowns.
Manning got on the field during two games as a true freshman last season after signing with the Longhorns as the consensus No. 1 overall football recruit in the 2023 class.
Texas embarks on a historic football season in 2024, coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance and a Big 12 title as it enters the SEC as part of this year's conference realignment.
