College football realignment 2024: Every move taking place today

It's Moving Day across college football, as the historic conference realignment that was agreed to a year ago becomes official today. Who is going where?

James Parks

Scenes from a college football game during the NCAA season.
Scenes from a college football game during the NCAA season. / USA Today Sports | Imagn

College football will look very different in 2024, and one of the historic changes coming to the sport becomes official today, as conference expansion and realignment formally goes on the books.

That's right, it's Moving Day in college football, with a tidal wave of incoming and outgoing teams heading in and out of major leagues that will forever change the national conference map.

Here's your look at what teams are going where and what the leagues will look like starting today and going forward as realignment takes shape.

College Football Realignment 2024: Who's Going Where Today?

New teams listed in bold

-

ACC

2023 teams: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2024 teams: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Not wanting to get left behind in the realignment rat race, and facing a potential mutiny from Florida State and Clemson, the ACC brought on three new schools, including two from out west and another from Dallas that extend its influence far away from the Atlantic coast that bears its name.

-

Big Ten

2023 teams: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

2024 teams: Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLAUSCWashington, Wisconsin

A major player in the 2024 realignment picture, the Big Ten extended its reach from coast to coast and to 18 members by adding four big-name Western brands and moving into the key Los Angeles media market.

-

Big 12

2023 teams: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia

2024 teams: ArizonaArizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

After losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the Big 12 had to get aggressive to stay in the game, and it brought on four former Pac-12 schools, bringing its total to 16 teams.

-

Pac-12

2023 teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

2024 teams: Oregon State, Washington State

Pour one out for the Conference of Champions, left with just two schools after the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC pillaged it. Oregon State and Washington State will instead play seven and eight games against Mountain West opponents, respectively.

-

SEC

2023 teams: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miss. State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

2024 teams: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miss. State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Maybe the most consequential move in college football's recent expansion push, the nation's most dominant conference added two of the sport's blue-blood programs to its now 16-team roster.

-

AAC

2023 teams: Charlotte, East Carolina, FAU, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA

2024 teams: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, FAU, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, UTSA

-

Conference USA

2023 teams: FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, Western Kentucky

2024 teams: FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, Western Kentucky

-

Published
