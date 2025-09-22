Arkansas' next head coach: Top 4 best candidates if Sam Pittman is fired
College football rumors are swirling about Sam Pittman's future at Arkansas, with some fans pushing the SEC program to fire the Razorbacks head coach. Pittman's buyout is complicated, with the exact amount depending on the coach's record.
If Arkansas finishes the season at .500 or better, Pittman's buyout would be $9.8 million. Pittman's buyout drops to $6.9 million if Arkansas wins four or fewer games.
It is challenging for Pittman as the expectations at Arkansas may be a tall task for any coach, given the demanding SEC schedule. Yet, Pittman is in his sixth season at Fayetteville with a 32-33 record heading into Week 5.
Here's a look at four of the top candidates for Arkansas if the Razorbacks eventually move on from Pittman.
No. 1 Tulane HC Jon Sumrall
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall continues to be mentioned as one of the top candidates for the upcoming college football coaching carousel. The former Kentucky player has been heavily linked to the Wildcats if the program moves on from Mark Stoops.
Yet, Kentucky may have competition for Sumrall. With Sumrall already showing he will be picky, it remains to be seen if Arkansas would be an appealing option for the rising coach.
No. 2 Florida State OC Gus Malzahn
Gus Malzahn's stock is not exactly high after the failed ending to his tenure at UCF. Malzahn was 28-24 during his four seasons as the Knights head coach.
The challenge is Malzahn was unable to find answers once UCF joined the Big 12. Malzahn finished with a losing record during his final two seasons in Orlando, including a 4-8 finale in 2024.
There was a time when Malzahn was often linked to the Arkansas job. Malzahn was a legendary Arkansas high school coach and had a brief stint with the Razorbacks as an assistant in 2006.
In terms of Disney movies, Malzahn grew up an Arkansas fan, making for an intriguing storyline as a Razorbacks head coach. Malzahn is likely hoping that his stint as Florida State offensive coordinator can help boost his stock for future college football coaching carousel cycles.
No. 3 Arkansas DC Travis Williams
This one may not get the Arkansas fan base excited, given defensive coordinator Travis Williams is on Pittman's staff. Yet, Williams is a strong recruiter and would still give Arkansas a fresh direction.
If Arkansas moves on from Pittman, would the decision makers be willing to give Williams a serious look? The advantage for Williams is that he already has familiarity with the Arkansas culture and could help retain some of the Razorbacks' top talent who are threats to hit the transfer portal after a coaching change.
No. 4 Georgia DC Glenn Schumann
Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was linked to several openings during the college football offseason. Yet, Schumann remained in Athens working under Kirby Smart.
Schumann's resume should have some appeal for Arkansas. The assistant knows how to recruit the SEC and has likely taken a few pointers from Smart, who transformed the Dawgs into a perennial college football contender.
Pairing Schumann with a strong offensive coordinator may be the perfect strategy for Arkansas if the Hogs can lure the assistant away from Athens.