College football coaching change rumors: Buyout details, possible replacements in CFB
Few were expecting the college football coaching carousel to start spinning before the calendar hit October. Yet, UCLA and Virginia Tech abruptly fired their head coaches, likely hoping the programs can both be beneficiaries of first-mover advantage when finding a replacement.
College football rumors are heating up that more firings could be on the way, with head coaches on the hot seat. It is worth noting that fans may see fewer firings than expected as programs opt to use the potential buyout money to invest in the roster through NIL and retain the same coach.
Despite a plethora of pressure on Florida to move on from Billy Napier, the Gators utilized this strategy in 2024. Napier might not be quite as fortunate this time around unless Florida can somehow string together an improbable hot streak of victories amid a challenging schedule.
Here's what you need to know about the latest rumors on the college football coaching carousel.
No. 1 Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy
Oklahoma State followed up an embarrassing 69-3 loss to Oregon with a defeat at the hands of Tulsa despite being a double-digit favorite. Things were already contentious between Gundy and the Oklahoma State brass after the coach was pressured into taking a $1 million pay cut over the offseason.
Gundy has a hefty $15 million buyout if Oklahoma State fires the coach at the end of the season, per CBS Sports. If Oklahoma State moves on from one of the best coaches in program history, who could the Pokes turn to as the next leader?
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and Ralph Russo reported that Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is emerging as a strong candidate, if the Cowboys eventually make a change.
No. 2 Arkansas HC Sam Pittman
This is a complicated one because it feels like Sam Pittman is perpetually on the hot seat, no matter what Arkansas does on the field. It is fair to wonder if the Razorbacks have realistic expectations for whoever their head coach is, given the challenges Arkansas faces competing in the SEC.
But the results are the results, and Pittman is 32-32 during his six seasons at Arkansas. Pittman's buyout would be $9.3 million if Arkansas makes a move on Oct. 1 or beyond, per the Fort Smith Southwest Times Record.
As for potential replacements, could Arkansas turn to defensive coordinator Travis Williams? This feels like it would not satisfy the frustration of many Hogs fans, given Williams is part of Pittman's staff.
Arkansas could look to get aggressive and lure Jon Sumrall away from Tulane. The Razorbacks may have more attractive competition for Sumrall.
If Arkansas turns to a touted assistant, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein are two names who were floated as top candidates for vacancies during the last college football coaching cycle.
No. 3 Florida HC Billy Napier
Can a hot seat list even exist without Florida head coach Billy Napier being mentioned? The majority of Napier's tenure at Florida has been surrounded by clouds about his future.
Florida has had an absolutely brutal schedule during the last two seasons. Napier appeared to be on the way out last season, but DJ Lagway's upside likely played a role in Florida retaining the head coach.
The problem is Napier has done little with this second chance to start the season, unless something changes. Napier's buyout is more than $19 million.
"The Florida coach's buyout is 85% of his current remaining contract, which would be $19.38 million after this season, with 50% of the buyout (~$9.7 million) being due within 30 days of Napier being fired and the rest being paid out in equal installments every July through 2028," CBS Sports' Robby Kalland detailed on Sept. 7.
As for potential replacements if Florida makes a change, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin continue to be floated as possible options in Gainesville.
No. 4 Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell
Luke Fickell entered the college football season with chatter about his future at Wisconsin. Fickell is not helping his case by starting the season 2-2, with both victories coming against non-power conference opponents.
Wisconsin would owe Fickell a $25.4 million buyout if the program fired the coach after the season, per On3's Pete Nakos. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold would headline the list of potential candidates given his connection to Wisconsin.
No. 5 UAB HC Trent Dilfer
Any time you start your head coaching tenure 9-18, there is a strong chance this resume is going to put you on the hot seat. Nothing has changed about UAB's Trent Dilfer's status, even after a 56-24 loss to Tennessee.
This is more about what Dilfer needs to do once UAB gets into conference play in the American. Dilfer was rumored to be on the hot seat in 2024 but was able to survive for another season.
AL.com reported that Dilfer's buyout at the end of the season would be $2.4 million. The UAB job is a much harder sell than the Power 4 gigs mentioned above, especially as the NIL era begins to widen the gap for Group of 5 programs.