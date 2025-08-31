Army player saves man from burning car after his 1st college football game
Army football player Larry Pickett, Jr. rescued a man from a burning vehicle near West Point early on Sunday morning, the program told CBS Sports.
The car had run into a utility pole and burst into flames, and firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze, according to the Fort Montgomery (N.Y.) Fire Department.
Pickett’s father said his son, a defensive back on the Black Knights’ football team, ran towards the scene despite there being several downed power lines all around the crash area, pulling the man to safety before the fire spread and got fully out of control.
“Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day!” Pickett’s father said in a social media post that included a stunning video of the incident.
“I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life! Not only is he making an impact in the classroom and on the football field at the United States Military Academy at West Point, but he’s also making a difference in his community!”
Pickett, Jr. is in his second season with the Army football team and made his first appearance on the field in Friday’s overtime loss to Tarleton State.
"This is more than a display of leadership; it's a testament to the character West Point is building in him—a readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it," Pickett's father said. "To see that courage and selflessness in action firsthand was truly incredible.
"Thank you to our daughter Lauren for capturing this moment on video! Also, a huge thank you to the Highland Falls Police Department, Highland Falls Fire Department, and all the first responders who arrived on the scene so quickly. Whenever we visit the Academy, it's a blessing to be surrounded by true heroes—both on and off the field."
--