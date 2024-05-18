Auburn RB Brian Battie injured in fatal shooting: reports
Auburn football running back Brian Battie was injured during a fatal shooting on Saturday in Sarasota, Fla., a team spokesman confirmed to Rivals. Battie's brother, Tommie Battie, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The shooting, which took place around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, sent four other people to the hospital with injuries, including the Auburn tailback.
"We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information," an Auburn spokesman told multiple media outlets.
Battie featured as Auburn's principal kick return specialist a year ago while providing secondary snaps at the running back position.
He ranked fifth in the SEC with 23 yards per return on average and posted 49 yards per kick return on special teams.
Battie ran for 227 yards a year ago off 51 carries and scored a touchdown.
Before joining Auburn, Battie spent three seasons at USF, being named a consensus All-America selection in 2021 and he earned second-team All-AAC honors the following year when he ran for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns.
-
