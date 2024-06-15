Family of Brian Battie gives positive update after shooting
The family of Auburn football player Brian Battie has provided a second positive update on his health, weeks after he was injured in a shooting that left his brother dead.
Battie has been moved out of the ICU and moved on to the next level of his recovery in trauma care, his family shared on their GoFundMe page.
“He has made great progress this week and is communicating more,” the family said.
“He is smiling, laughing and getting words out. His two favorite words right now have been Brother and Tommie. He was able to write his name yesterday..."
Tommie was Brian's brother, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the May 18 shooting.
“... We are asking all our prayer warriors to continue to pray for Brian's recovery and complete healing from the top of Brian's head to the soles of his feet!" the family added.
"He still has a long road to recovery, we are exploring all our options for the very best. Rehabilitation care to cater to his Traumatic Brain Injury. Asking for God to lead our steps as we advocate and research the very best for our Son.”
There had been fears that Battie was facing potentially life-long paralysis as a result of the shooting, according to court documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
But his family's update gives a more promising outlook to his condition going forward.
Darryl Brookins, the suspect in the shooting, turned himself in to Sarasota Co. (Fla.) authorities and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Brookins' attorney has stated that his client was acting in self defense.
Battie featured as Auburn's principal kick return specialist a year ago while providing secondary snaps at the running back position.
He ranked fifth in the SEC with 23 yards per return on average and posted 49 yards per kick return on special teams.
Battie ran for 227 yards a year ago off 51 carries and scored a touchdown as Auburn's reserve tailback.
Before joining Auburn, Battie spent three seasons at USF, being named a consensus All-America selection in 2021 and he earned second-team All-AAC honors the following year when he ran for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns.
Battie ran for 1,842 yards and 10 touchdowns at USF before transferring to Auburn.
-
