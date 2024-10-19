College football Week 8 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
As the Week 8 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks and predictions for the biggest games across the country.
GameDay took in Austin this weekend to take in the bombshell confrontation between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia, the second of the Bulldogs' three road tests, and a matchup that will emerge as a crucial reference point for the selection committee when it comes time to seed the 12 best teams.
Elsewhere in the SEC, the Third Saturday in October game brings us another critical test as Alabama goes on the road against Tennessee between a Crimson Tide team that has looked shaky the last two weeks and a Vols defense playing some of the best football in the country right now.
What can we look forward to as some impactful Week 8 games kick off on Saturday?
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 8 picks
South Carolina at Oklahoma: Kirk Herbstreit was the lone voice predicting Oklahoma would beat the Gamecocks at home.
LSU at Arkansas: Nick Saban and Pat McAfee sided with the Razorbacks to pull off what would be their second-straight upset against a ranked SEC opponent.
Miami at Louisville: Herbstreit took the Cardinals to upset the Hurricanes at home while the others expect Miami to stay undefeated.
Michigan at Illinois: Lee Corso and Saban think the Illini will have the Wolverines' number in this home matchup that could be impactful in the Big Ten title race.
Nebraska at Indiana: Saban is taking the Cornhuskers defense to ground the Hoosiers' high-flying offense in an upset on the road.
Colorado at Arizona: Herbstreit was alone in taking the Wildcats to take down the Buffaloes.
Kansas State at West Virginia: Saban and McAfee picked the Mountaineers against K-State.
Alabama at Tennessee: Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee take the Vols to upset the Crimson Tide in a Third Saturday in October matchup loaded with postseason implications.
Georgia at Texas: A unanimous decision in Austin for the Longhorns to take down the Bulldogs.
Lee Corso's Headgear Pick: Texas over Georgia.
College Football HQ picks
Week 8 picks against the spread
Straight-up Week 8 game predictions
Best games we're watching today
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (56)
- Oregon (6)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams