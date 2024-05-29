New details on Brian Battie prognosis after shooting that killed his brother
Auburn Tigers football player Brian Battie could face "permanent paralysis" after being injured in the shooting that also killed his brother, according to court documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
Battie was critically injured in the May 18 shooting that left his 24-year-old brother, Tommie, dead at the scene. Brian was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
"He's getting better," Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said at the SEC spring meetings. "[To] honor the family, I don't want to go into too many things, but they appreciate all the prayers, for sure."
Freeze added: "It's been a difficult time for the whole family, but he seems to be getting better each day."
Freeze requested prayers in the days after the shooting and indicated that Battie may have suffered a set back in his recovery, and remained on a ventilator.
Darryl Brookins, the suspect in the shooting, turned himself in to Sarasota Co. (Fla.) authorities and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Brookins' attorney has stated that his client was acting in self defense.
Battie featured as Auburn's principal kick return specialist a year ago while providing secondary snaps at the running back position.
He ranked fifth in the SEC with 23 yards per return on average and posted 49 yards per kick return on special teams.
Before joining Auburn, Battie spent three seasons at USF, being named a consensus All-America selection in 2021 and he earned second-team All-AAC honors the following year when he ran for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns.
