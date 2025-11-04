Coveted $15 million college football HC is the favorite to be named Auburn coach
Auburn is the latest major program to take a spin on the college football coaching carousel, and the rumors are swirling with one coach being the new favorite to take the SEC gig. It is a competitive battle in the SEC with LSU, Florida, Arkansas and now Auburn searching for a new coach.
Auburn's next coach may not currently be in the Power 4 but is already emerging as the favorite for the Tigers. Tulane's Jon Sumrall is the early favorite to be the next Auburn head coach based on the latest predictive odds on Kalshi.
Sumrall sits at the top of the list with a 27% chance to be named the new Auburn coach. Addionally, former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and James Madison's Bob Chesney are listed among the favorites at Auburn.
Let's dive into the latest rumors on Auburn's coaching search.
Tulane HC Jon Sumrall could draw interest at multiple college football jobs, including Auburn and LSU
Auburn is expected to have plenty of competition if the Tigers do pursue Sumrall. The coach excelled at both Troy and now Tulane during his career.
Sumrall also has ties to the SEC as a former Kentucky linebacker in addition to stints as an assistant throughout the conference. The coach has also been linked to other college football vacancies, including LSU.
Will LSU allow Sumrall to leave the state and take the Auburn gig? Sumrall passed on the coaching carousel openings in 2024 but will likely find it challenging to do the same with so many attractive openings.
Jon Sumrall is a top contender to be named the Auburn coach
Sumrall is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching carousel for the second straight cycle. Tulane signed Sumrall to a contract extension in Dec. 2024.
The university did not disclose the details of Sumrall's new deal, but the coach's previous contract was slated to go through 2029 with an estimated annual salary of $3 million, per ESPN. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Sumrall is "among the top early contenders" to land the Auburn job.
"Among the top early contenders to land the job is Tulane’s, who has been tied to Auburn in recent weeks," Nakos wrote on Tuesday. "He’s an Alabama native with ties to the state’s recruiting scene and won two conference titles while at Troy."
