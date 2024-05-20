Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze requests prayers for Brian Battie after 'set back' following shooting
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is asking for prayers from fans as running back Brian Battie suffered what he called a "set back" after being shot over the weekend.
"Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie," Freeze said on X/Twitter. "There was a set back last night and he's still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG."
Battie was reportedly one of several people shot early on Saturday morning in Sarasota, Fla., and was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Battie's brother, Tommie, was pronounced dead at the scene by police, according to multiple reports, and several other people were wounded in the shooting.
A GoFundMe was launched by those close to Battie shortly after the tragedy.
Battie featured as Auburn's principal kick return specialist a year ago while providing secondary snaps at the running back position.
He ranked fifth in the SEC with 23 yards per return on average and posted 49 yards per kick return on special teams.
Battie ran for 227 yards a year ago off 51 carries and scored a touchdown.
Before joining Auburn, Battie spent three seasons at USF, being named a consensus All-American selection in 2021 and he earned second-team All-AAC honors the following year when he ran for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns.
