GoFundMe set up after Brian Battie injured in shooting
A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of Auburn Tigers football player Brian Battie, who was reportedly one of the victims of a shooting that occurred in Sarasota, Fla., over the weekend.
Battie's older brother, Tommie, was killed in the shooting.
The GoFundMe’s organizers, listed as Kelli Raines and Tanya Babinski, have set a $100,000 goal. As of Monday morning, more than $53,000 had been raised.
“On May 18, 2024, the Battie family received the most devastating news that Tommie and Brian were victims of a senseless shooting. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Tommie Battie IV (Pooh)," the organizers said.
It also offered a update on Battie's apparent condition.
"Brian Battie remains in critical condition at a local hospital. We know he will continue to fight and overcome this, just as he has overcome so many other obstacles in his life," the fundraiser said.
It continued: "Losing a child so unexpectedly is something unimaginable and something that will never be healed. The family will never be the same without Pooh, and neither will anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."
Media outlets in the area listed Battie as one of the victims in the shooting that took place around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Auburn said it was aware of the situation and was attempting to gather more information in a statement released on Saturday.
Battie played most of his snaps as Auburn's kick return specialist a year ago while adding time as the team's secondary running back option.
He ranked fifth in the SEC with 23 yards per return on average and posted 49 yards per kick return on special teams.
Battie, who was an All-American selection at USF two seasons ago before transferring, ran for 227 yards a year ago off 51 carries and scored a touchdown.
