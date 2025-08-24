Shocking video leaks of fight between Avery Johnson's father, brother
Saturday’s loss in college football’s Week 0 season opener seems to have hit the family of Kansas State quarterback hard. A little too hard.
Johnson’s father and older brother got into a confrontation that turned physical, with both men ending up on the ground and needing to be pulled away from each other, according to a report from 247Sports' Tim Fitzgerald.
Shortly after that report went viral, a video surfaced online that purported to show the confrontation itself outside the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
247Sports reported that no one was arrested as a result of the skirmish, and that at least one eyewitness to the scuffle was related to the Kansas State athletic department.
Johnson family says sorry
After news of the family’s incident became public knowledge, the quarterback’s father and brother issued a statement offering their apologies.
“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland,” the statement said, via On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
“Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.”
They added: “We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies.”
K-State play-calling was questioned
Johnson himself was at the center of some light controversy during the game resulting from a Kansas State play-calling decision late in the game when trailing, 17-14.
Johnson was told to run with the ball on a 4th & 1 in the final quarter, but that rushing attempt failed to convert a first down for the Wildcats’ offense.
Iowa State took over from the Kansas State 30-yard line from there and scored four plays later, increasing their lead to 24-14, but Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman defended his decision to go for it on fourth down.
“I would do the same thing again, based on how the game was going with us struggling to slow those guys,” Kleiman said after the game.
Kansas State narrowed the Cyclones’ lead shortly after that series, when Johnson hit Jerand Bradley on a 65-yard touchdown pass, but Iowa State took over and ran the clock out to secure the victory.
As a result, Kansas State opened the season 0-1 for the first time since 2020, but more importantly, already one very crucial game behind in a very competitive Big 12 title race.
