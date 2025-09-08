2025 college football passing leaders after Week 2
After two weeks, Western Kentucky’s Maverick McIvor remains separated from the pack while QB’s at Baylor and Oklahoma are getting ranked wins. Here are the nation’s top 10 passers by yardage and how they got there.
T-9. AJ Swann, Appalachian State (662 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT)
The Vanderbilt/LSU transfer delivered 368 yards and three TDs to beat Charlotte in Week 1, and then threw for 293 yards in a win over Lindenwood a week later to push App State to 2–0. Swann is finally getting his shot and making the most of it after starting 12 games over two seasons for Vandy and backing up Garrett Nussmeier in 2024 at LSU.
T-9. John Mateer, Oklahoma (662 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT)
The WSU transfer has been a spark for the Sooners. Mateer set a school-debut record with 392 yards and three TDs against Illinois State, then accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in a 24–13 win over No. 15 Michigan. He is also starting to get a little bit of Heisman buzz after the ranked win.
8. Jalon Daniels, Kansas (679 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT)
The sixth-year senior has been great so far in 2025. Daniels had 176 yards and three TDs in a Week 0 win over Fresno State, 280 yards and four TDs vs. Wagner, and then 223 yards and two scores in a Border Showdown loss at Missouri. Obviously, he gets a bit of a boost having played in three games already, but his performances have been great.
7. Katin Houser, East Carolina (680 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT)
Houser started fast with 366 yards in a road loss to NC State in Week 1 and added 314 yards in a 56–3 win over Campbell in Week 2. A large chunk of his passing yards came on a 79-yard TD at NC State.
6. Steve Angeli, Syracuse (691 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT)
After leaving Notre Dame once the spring concluded, Angeli has Syracuse at 1–1. Angeli threw for 417 yards in a 27–20 overtime win over UConn after the Orange dropped their opener to Tennessee in Atlanta. Head coach Fran Brown made the team run post-game sprints after Syracuse escaped OT.
5. Jayden Maiava, USC (707 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT)
The Trojan has clicked in Lincoln Riley’s offense so far in 2025. He passed for 295 yards in one half during the 73–13 win over Missouri State and then passed for 412 yards and four touchdowns against Georgia Southern (poor Clay Helton). The 412-yard mark was good for the 14th-most passing yards in a game in USC history. The Trojans enter their Big Ten schedule so it will be interesting to see if Maiava can keep up the same pace.
4. Darian Mensah, Duke (723 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT)
A Tulane transfer, Mensah was great in his Blue Devils debut with 389 yards against Elon in Week 1. He then followed with 334 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to No. 11 Illinois. Turnovers were the big story of the game for Duke as they coughed up five of them. Mensah was responsible for three giveaways (two fumbles, one INT). Mensah and the Blue Devils now go on the road to play his former team in Week 3.
3. Avery Johnson, Kansas State (763 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT)
Despite the Wildcats sitting at 1–2, Johnson has had good numbers. He threw for 273 yards in a tight opener vs. Iowa State, 318 yards in a shootout win over North Dakota, and 172 yards in a one-score loss to Army. Now, Johnson's rushing yards are lower than expected which has hurt Kansas State but they'll look to bounce back against a 2-0 Arizona team this upcoming week.
2. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (859 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT)
If Baylor got the win in the opening weekend against Auburn we might be opening up a dialogue around Robertson. He had 419 yards and three scores in the opening loss to Auburn and then put on a masterclass against SMU with 440 yards and four touchdowns in a double-overtime road win. He leads all Power Four passers in yardage after two weeks and hasn't thrown an interception yet.
1. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky (941 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT)
McIvor almost has 1,000 passing yards through three games this year — we can end the description there but here's how it happened: McIvor opened with 401 yards in a Week 0 win over Sam Houston, tossed five touchdown passes in a 55–6 rout of North Alabama and added 235 yards in a 45–21 loss at Toledo. It's been truly impressive stuff, albeit with an extra game in hand.