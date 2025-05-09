Cause of death for UNLV football player Ben Christman confirmed
Former UNLV football player Ben Christman was determined to have died from cardiac arrhythmia and cardiomyopathy, according to the Clark Co. (Nev.) Coroner.
Cardiac arrhythmia is also known as an irregular heartbeat and cardiomyopathy is a disease that weakens the heart muscles.
Christman was experiencing chest pains at football practice the day before his death, according to reports.
Christman died one day shy of his 22nd birthday.
“A standout player on the field, he was known for his strength, determination, and larger than life presence, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Big Ben,’” Christman’s obituary read.
“He was a force on and off the field, always ready with a smile and a helping hand, and his love for the sport, particularly football, fueled his dreams of playing at the highest level.”
UNLV head football Dan Mullen paid tribute to Christman after the player's death.
“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” he said in a statement.
Mullen added: “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration, and friendship of all his teammates.”
Christman arrived at UNLV as one of several players the program signed through the transfer portal during the 2025 football offseason.
The lineman began his collegiate career at Ohio State as a four-star recruit, spending two seasons with the Buckeyes and appearing in one game against Indiana.
He then transferred to Kentucky, where he played two seasons before transferring again, to UNLV, where he would have had two years of eligibility remaining.
Christman was the second UNLV football player to die in the last two years, as former Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died in February 2023, also from a heart condition.
Keeler was found unresponsive in his apartment in Las Vegas at the time, and the Clark Co. Coroner’s Office said the player died of cardiac dysrhythmia.
